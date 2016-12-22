LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Robin Thicke breaks down at his father, Alan Thicke's burial

Actor Alan Thicke was laid to rest at a private location outside of Los Angeles this week. His son, singer Robin Thicke broke down at the funeral. The Canadian-born actor died on Dec. 13 at the age of 69. See more photos after the cut...



17 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Eeyaa

22 December 2016 at 15:27
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

TAKE HEART MY BRO

22 December 2016 at 15:27
livingstone chibuike said...

Cry no more son for deres peace in d morning

22 December 2016 at 15:28
Uju Phil said...

Awwwww.... Take heart Robin. Rip Sir

22 December 2016 at 15:31
dj banti said...

Take heart
Godtakeover

22 December 2016 at 15:35
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Sorry...

22 December 2016 at 15:36
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hope he as been fixed..

22 December 2016 at 15:36
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

May his soul rest in peace

22 December 2016 at 15:52
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Take heart bro


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 15:59
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nna jide obi gi aka! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 16:08
EKWUEME CHIBUIKE said...

Take Heart... Please visit www.cenginedesign.blogspot.com for your engineering Design

22 December 2016 at 16:35
Odibe Blessing said...

Eyahhh.... Take heart

22 December 2016 at 17:08
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Awwww! May God grant him fortitude to bear the loss.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 December 2016 at 18:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

pele
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:13
christie benjamin said...

Aww....don't cry, handsome.

22 December 2016 at 20:42
TheRealAkon said...

He has gained so much weight.

22 December 2016 at 21:32
Johnson Ekeh said...

So he cries at his Father's burial it becomes news? ( if doesn't cry who will?)...."Dog bites man"

23 December 2016 at 00:03

