Rivers rerun: Governor Wike inaugurates judicial commission of inquiry

He also charged the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ascertain the names of those who were killed. The governor stated that it is not within the purview of the Commission to investigate how the elections were conducted.
"This Judicial Commission of Inquiry is not to investigate how they conducted their elections. You are to investigate the murders that attended the elections. Those involved in the killings will face the full weight of the law. This government has the capacity to follow through"he said
He called on members of the commission to stand by the truth and be courageous in the discharge of their assignment. Responding, Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu said that the commission would discharge its assignment within the confines of the law.
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry has the following terms of reference:
▪Investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10 , 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State.
▪Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election. ▪Identify the victims of the violence including those killed
▪Identify if property was damaged and the value of any such property
▪Determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or was state-wide
▪Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other òrecommendations as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance and ▪Submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State within one (1) month from the date of its sitting.
Rivers state and violence is like pdp and corruption.
I jus love dis man..same person apc is accusing of bad intentions..God is by ur side sir
Good one my heavenly innocent LION OF NIGER DELTA. Apc,sars,police and soldiers butchered alot of innocent people i don't even know where they will start or end. MALLAM AMECHI,BURATAI,IDRIS AND SARS COME GIVE ACCOUNT HOW MANY INNOCENT PDP'S UNA BOYS BUTCHER FOR NOT ALLOWING THEM TO SNATCH BALLOT BOYS.
apc is not only satanic like obama and killary but also wicked desperate and satanic. There will be No peace for them in Niger delta.
All politicians are criminals irrespective of the party they are in.
All their public activities are just for deceptions!
To whoever it is that is not approving my comments, kudos!
Better . Just don't understand Nigeria election do or die matter
The man sending people to kill is the one setting up an inquiry. This is just an avenue to waste funds while he has students shivering in the cold in UK without being paid.
Wike investigating himself? Hmmmmm?
Being a man does nt mean you re male bt mean you are brave,focus and resilient to all forces
Who does Wike think he is deceiving? Wike killed people and he is thesame person investigating the killings. Do you think Nigerians are fools? Abi do you think we are primary school children? This must be a joke of the century! Smtcheew
Look at this Wike, the father of violence trying to investigate himself and then come out and say they found nothing. Wonders shall never end. Hahahahaha.
But it is Wike that ordered the killings na. Why is he pretending to help the police to investigate? Everybody knows that Wike is a known thug, tout and cultist. I weep for Nigeria!
Wike is a violent man. How can violence investigate violence?
Wike is trying to distract investigations from himself and divert attention. Wike is a murderer and must be brought to book. The blood of those that you killed are crying for vegeance and even your juju or cult cannot save you in this one. Wike you are doomed in Jesus Name!
