Thursday, 22 December 2016

Reno Omokri reacts to FG's new policy to reward whistleblowers

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday disclosed that the Federal government through a new policy, will be awarding 5% of recovered loots to any whistleblower. In this post shared today, Reno is asking if the new policy will apply to Dino Melaye who exposed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal's alleged N270 million grass cutting fraud.
 
Dino at the senate plenary last week, accused Lawal of awarding a company N270 million contract to cut grasses in some of the IDP camps.
Uju Phil said...

Lol... Like seriously, epp me ask them!

22 December 2016 at 16:31
Chizzy Liz said...

****************nwannem juba ya ooooo******ndi eriri eri ******eji brain fa guzoro

22 December 2016 at 16:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol

22 December 2016 at 16:38
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
walahi Na corruption hunting sure pass now
#huntinginprogress

22 December 2016 at 16:40
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Reno omokri thank u my heavenly incorrupted real pastor.JOIN FREEBORN AN ASK THEM OO. WHAT A CONFUSE SCAM GOVERNMENT OF MONKEYS AND BAMBOOS. They go hear am hope they are ready to take what ever nigerian came up with huh? BECAUSE AS A WHISTLE BLOWER FREEBORN is his WAITING FOR HIS ON 5% for exposing mallam amechi and shameless abba kyari HOPE THIS RUBBISH IS NOT FOR SOME PEOPLE OO BECAUSE THUNDER WITH SEVEN EYES GO VISIT UNA.



















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 16:41
Odibe Blessing said...

I haf taya ooo

22 December 2016 at 16:48
Anonymous said...

Whistle blowing should also include info on those importing deadly plastic killer rice from china all over the place. It is hard to know that it is plastic material not rice unless you put rice in a basin of water where the plastic rice will float,, or you boil it and the plastic rice will form a solid caking on top the pot or you boil it and keep it for four days and you will find that no mucor or mould will form .. The media should educate people on these toxic foods this festive season and beyond

22 December 2016 at 16:58
Ichebi Christian said...

#Foodforthought

22 December 2016 at 17:01
With just 1000, Join our co-operative group and make millions . Join our WhatsApp group on 08092900497or join crowd rising with just 7400 and be empowered. said...

Good questions from Reno

22 December 2016 at 17:02
Omotayo Leonard said...

Our government is very funny. Now they want people to snitch...

22 December 2016 at 17:05
Anonymous said...

This are very immature comments by a Pastor. Who ordained this man? Firstly the law is not backdated so all past events are not covered.

Hatred for the president is making this man sound very stupid and immature. I wonder why Linda keeps airing his view.

I would soon stop coming to this blog.

Pls does anyone know of any blog that discusses serious and positive things to move Nigeria forward as well as constructive criticism for reflection and improvement?

22 December 2016 at 17:15
daniel ubong said...

Thank u my brother, everything about this government is childish! What an embarrassment to the nation!am devastated oo.

22 December 2016 at 17:16
Anonymous said...

Am sure sanusi the former CBN GOV during your boss administration would also earn a lot after discovering GEJ admin corruptions...over 10billion dollars from NNPC Account..

-DEXTER

22 December 2016 at 17:58
Isaac Tamson said...

Dino d whistle blower

22 December 2016 at 18:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

What's wrong with this stupid father of Freeborn?

22 December 2016 at 19:15
Jamila Shaibu said...

Hmmmmmm

22 December 2016 at 20:00
christie benjamin said...

Well, hes got a point though....

22 December 2016 at 20:17
Anonymous said...

Real #foodforthought my dear

22 December 2016 at 22:32
Moko Gold said...

How constructive are you?

22 December 2016 at 22:35

