Reno Omokri reacts to FG's new policy to reward whistleblowers

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday disclosed that the Federal government through a new policy, will be awarding 5% of recovered loots to any whistleblower. In this post shared today, Reno is asking if the new policy will apply to Dino Melaye who exposed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal's alleged N270 million grass cutting fraud.
Dino at the senate plenary last week, accused Lawal of awarding a company N270 million contract to cut grasses in some of the IDP camps.
Reno omokri thank u my heavenly incorrupted real pastor.JOIN FREEBORN AN ASK THEM OO. WHAT A CONFUSE SCAM GOVERNMENT OF MONKEYS AND BAMBOOS. They go hear am hope they are ready to take what ever nigerian came up with huh? BECAUSE AS A WHISTLE BLOWER FREEBORN is his WAITING FOR HIS ON 5% for exposing mallam amechi and shameless abba kyari HOPE THIS RUBBISH IS NOT FOR SOME PEOPLE OO BECAUSE THUNDER WITH SEVEN EYES GO VISIT UNA.
Whistle blowing should also include info on those importing deadly plastic killer rice from china all over the place. It is hard to know that it is plastic material not rice unless you put rice in a basin of water where the plastic rice will float,, or you boil it and the plastic rice will form a solid caking on top the pot or you boil it and keep it for four days and you will find that no mucor or mould will form .. The media should educate people on these toxic foods this festive season and beyond
Our government is very funny. Now they want people to snitch...
This are very immature comments by a Pastor. Who ordained this man? Firstly the law is not backdated so all past events are not covered.
Pls does anyone know of any blog that discusses serious and positive things to move Nigeria forward as well as constructive criticism for reflection and improvement?
Thank u my brother, everything about this government is childish! What an embarrassment to the nation!am devastated oo.
Am sure sanusi the former CBN GOV during your boss administration would also earn a lot after discovering GEJ admin corruptions...over 10billion dollars from NNPC Account..
