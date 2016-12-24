Read President Buhari's Christmas message to Nigerians

He shared his personal Christmas message to Nigerians via social media. Read below
Dear Compatriots,I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on this year's celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.
During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.
There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.
We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.
During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country. Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.
We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.
Our immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy. I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.
Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.
I wish all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as we celebrate with our family and friends.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
MUHAMMADU BUHARI
President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
December 24, 2016.
29 comments:
hmmm
d person dat wrote dis article for him try sha
Read this trash huh?i reject! WHO WROTE ALL THESE JAGUN FOR HIM HUH? i know the this is not from his heart cause of their hates on Christians but make we manage am small PLEASE BETTER TELL UR BOKO HARAM BOYS TO STAY AWAY FROM CHRISTIANS THIS TIME OO
#sad indeed
mtcheeeeeew
lib addict#just passng#
Hmmmm,rubbish!thanks anyway.
Seen
...merited happiness
Pls sir, keep ur msg to urself. Banks paying customers, custom is seizing legitimate rice purchase from sweats of people in the name of only God's knows, one bottle of Palm oil is 700!! Everything in this country has gone haywire pls I gat no time to read it msg.
Long Live LIB
Merry Christmas 🎄 sir
Bravo presido!!!
Eyaah. What a touching speech. I felt like shedding tears
*********************ha ha ha ha ha ha *******InEmmanuella's voice ********Copy Copy Uuuuncle!!!!!!
The part that got me is where he said we should learn to tolerate each others religion and live in peace
Thank you my able president
Thank you sir. My church is seriously praying for you and praying for Nigeria. It is well
Thank you Mr President. We shall continue to live in peace in Jesus Name
No time to even say no time biko. Merry Christmas everyone! #ItsallaboutJesus
Not from his heart.
**Our immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy. I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.**
So your gov is doing its best to make life easier by making everything more expensive, and by not increasing the salaries of workers??????? Your gov is trying to alleviate poverty and trying to make life easier by bringing the country into recession???????????? Mtchewwww
**Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.** I don't know the HOPE that the President talked/wrote about. The hope I know of is the hope in God that PMB would not still be president through 2017. And if he mistakenly remains the president beyond 2017, he will surely leave that seat in 2019. Even Rigging won't keep him there in 2019.
Mr president wants to pretend that he cares about Christians. Anyway, Politicians are actors.
www.mauxt.gq
thank you... please help us make the country a better place to live so we dont celebrate in hunger and fear... ONE NATION ONE NIGERIA www.edusbaze.com
Lol.. @chizzy seriously you no well... Lol @copy copy
Thank you Mr President, even though you are not the writer
Emeka where did you read yours from? He said " we can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.
Who is this one congratulating?
Is it your Xmas?
I am asking you Mr President
Any non christian wen no believe in Jesus Christ,if you chop Xmas rice today...make that food choke you
@Galore
I just dislike this man!
@Obalende CMS tolerating one another or tolerating each other's religion is thesame thing. How can you tolerate one another if you cannot tolerate or respect each other's religion? He even talked about Jesus christ and said christians should pray for Nigeria. That is acknowledging Jesus. Receive sense!
Thank you Mr President, we appreciate
what does he know about the love of God?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
A lot of you the greetings of the day.
God have mercy on us.
