Purported Boko Haram video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda - Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has described the purported new video released by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau on Thursday, as mere propaganda.A statement issued by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said the attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram Terrorist group from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims.
"While effort is on going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest. We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.
"Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing. Our gallant troops deployed in various parts of the north east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram terrorist group with a view to bring them to justice. Consequently, the public are hereby enjoined to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious. They should also report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies."In the 25-minutes video, Shekau, flanked by masked armed fighters, first made a lengthy introduction in Arabic before he started talking in Hausa.
"We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his wills by his decree. You should not be telling lies to the people. If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death? Our aim is to establish an Islamic Caliphate and we have our own Caliphate, we are not part of Nigeria"He also took a shot a President Buhari:
"I thank Allah. I thank Allah. I made a short preamble because of the Nigerian transgressors who deceived their forefathers and grandparents. Allah says they are merely the tails of pigs and monkeys. My message for you transgressors. You Buhari, your age is about 72, since they put you in this nonsense you should repent. You should fear Allah, and if you don’t repent you will see," he said.
