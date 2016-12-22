LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Protester accidentally sets himself ablaze while trying to torch a sculpture

A man is currently fighting for his life after he caught fire while attempting to light a government sculpture during a demonstration in Bathinda, India.

The protest consisted of teachers who were expressing their grievances at the Punjab government for not fulfilling the promise made to them to regularise their services after their two-year contract.


As the protest was underway, the victim, Sukhminder Singh Mann, reportedly poured petrol on the effigy and it seems some spilled onto his clothes because he went up in flames soon after. Other protesters helped subdue the flames and rushed him to the hospital.

More photos below...


