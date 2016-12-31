President Buhari removes Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

According to reports, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu, asking him to hand over to the Director of Operations in the EFCC, pending when a new person is nominated to take over. There are also reports that he has been redeployed back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF)..
7 comments:
Okay,seen.
Lies! Freeborn will believe this but not now until he see new one! HUNTER HAS BEING HAUNTED OOOOOOOOOOOO. FOR TOUCHING THE ANOINTED OF GOD FFK,FAYOSE AN CO. So be ready. Where are those apc bastards here huh? Shame to u all. HE THAT LIVE IN A GLASS HOUSE SHOULD NOT THROW A STONE MAGU IS FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT FIGHTING CORRUPTION WHO IS FOOLING WHO HUH? Terrorist buhari please respect ur old age an resign oooooooooooo FREEBORN REMAINS THE LORD OF SOCIAL MEDIA HATERS LIKE IT OR NOT.
#sad indeed
Lies! Freeborn will believe this but not now until he see new one! HUNTER HAS BEING HAUNTED OOOOOOOOOOOO. FOR TOUCHING THE ANOINTED OF GOD FFK,FAYOSE AN CO. So be ready. Where are those apc bastards here huh? Shame to u all. HE THAT LIVE IN A GLASS HOUSE SHOULD NOT THROW A STONE MAGU IS FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT FIGHTING CORRUPTION WHO IS FOOLING WHO HUH? Terrorist buhari please respect ur old age an resign oooooooooooo FREEBORN REMAINS THE LORD OF SOCIAL MEDIA HATERS LIKE IT OR NOT.
#sad indeed
Haaahaaaha I laff in swahili
The finally dropped this guy..
Power of the corrupt senate at work
Its pathetic what they have done to this man. Smh.
Long Live LIB
alright gud to knw
Post a Comment