Saturday, 31 December 2016

President Buhari removes Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been dropped by president Buhari, weeks after the senate refused to confirm him as chairman of the anti-graft agency following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

According to reports, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu, asking him to hand over to the Director of Operations in the EFCC, pending when a new person is nominated to take over. There are also reports that he has been redeployed back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF)..
Okay,seen.

Lies! Freeborn will believe this but not now until he see new one! HUNTER HAS BEING HAUNTED OOOOOOOOOOOO. FOR TOUCHING THE ANOINTED OF GOD FFK,FAYOSE AN CO. So be ready. Where are those apc bastards here huh? Shame to u all. HE THAT LIVE IN A GLASS HOUSE SHOULD NOT THROW A STONE MAGU IS FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT FIGHTING CORRUPTION WHO IS FOOLING WHO HUH? Terrorist buhari please respect ur old age an resign oooooooooooo FREEBORN REMAINS THE LORD OF SOCIAL MEDIA HATERS LIKE IT OR NOT.





























#sad indeed

Haaahaaaha I laff in swahili

The finally dropped this guy..

Power of the corrupt senate at work

Its pathetic what they have done to this man. Smh.


alright gud to knw

