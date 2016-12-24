I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest. I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest. I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 23, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice. I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace. Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them. I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general. But we must not let our guards down. Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead.
Saturday, 24 December 2016
Pres Buhari congratulates troops for capturing Boko Harams enclave in Sambisa
21 comments:
wow ever blazing gallant soldiers una too much
iVabulous said...
salute
Tired of hearing this rubbish every time.
well done guys
lib addict#just passing#
Funny!Congratulate them for capturing what huh? So clearing the place now don mean boko harams don die huh? Fool! LETS JUST GIVE THEIR 1 WEEKS MAKE WE SEE. terrorist buhari keep playing POLITIC WITH PEOPLES LIFE GOD OF THUNDER IS WATCHING U DRY MAN OOOOO
#sad indeed
We stay winning
...merited happiness
Kudos to them
********************Ukpana *****ur own na to dey congratulate na******
Bless you heroes...
So where are the remaining Chibok girls?
SEE HIS HEAD, ALWAYS CONGRATULATING, WOULD YOU EVER DO GOOD FOR PEOPLE TO CONGRATULATE YOU TOO?
AUNTY LINDA👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Presidential acting!
Nice.
IPOB sympathisers wouldn't like this news. It pains them that Buratai and PMB have been able to achieve what Ihiejirike and GEJ couldn't do with $2.1billion.
Better thank them otherwise BH would have been knocking on the doors of your Biafra by now if not for Buratai
IPOB sympathisers wouldn't like this news. It pains them that Buratai and PMB have been able to achieve what Ihiejirike and GEJ couldn't do with $2.1billion.
Better thank them otherwise BH would have been knocking on the doors of your Biafra by now if not for Buratai
Nice one
Clown, it's a welcome development to capture grounds, but trust me on dis, what we need seriously is d capture or absolute extamination of d boKoharam elements, d ones u just ve been informed are on run. However, I am more interested in their commanders, we must get them b4 we can actually celebrate; baba Buhari as a retired General definitely knows dat.
nice one
bravo, good
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
God bless our troops, I'm so delighted because this is one of the reasons I voted out the former incompetent government.
It shall be well with Nigeria.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
