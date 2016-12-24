LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Pres Buhari congratulates troops for capturing Boko Harams enclave in Sambisa

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday captured Boko haram's enclave known as “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest. President Buhari in this statement signed by his media aide, Shehu Garba, congratulated the gallant soldiers for this great feat. Read his statement after the cut...


I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest. I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest. I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 23, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice. I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace. Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them. I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general. But we must not let our guards down. Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead.
21 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

wow ever blazing gallant soldiers una too much

24 December 2016 at 19:22
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
salute

24 December 2016 at 19:28
daniel ubong said...

Tired of hearing this rubbish every time.

24 December 2016 at 19:34
Iphie Abraham said...

well done guys








lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:38
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Funny!Congratulate them for capturing what huh? So clearing the place now don mean boko harams don die huh? Fool! LETS JUST GIVE THEIR 1 WEEKS MAKE WE SEE. terrorist buhari keep playing POLITIC WITH PEOPLES LIFE GOD OF THUNDER IS WATCHING U DRY MAN OOOOO




















#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 19:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

We stay winning


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 19:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Kudos to them

24 December 2016 at 19:57
Chizzy Liz said...

********************Ukpana *****ur own na to dey congratulate na******

24 December 2016 at 20:35
Uju Phil said...

Bless you heroes...

24 December 2016 at 20:51
Mista Short said...

So where are the remaining Chibok girls?

24 December 2016 at 21:23
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

SEE HIS HEAD, ALWAYS CONGRATULATING, WOULD YOU EVER DO GOOD FOR PEOPLE TO CONGRATULATE YOU TOO?






AUNTY LINDA👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

24 December 2016 at 21:24
Deific Ailende said...

Presidential acting!
Nice.

24 December 2016 at 21:24
Anonymous said...

IPOB sympathisers wouldn't like this news. It pains them that Buratai and PMB have been able to achieve what Ihiejirike and GEJ couldn't do with $2.1billion.

Better thank them otherwise BH would have been knocking on the doors of your Biafra by now if not for Buratai

24 December 2016 at 22:17
Anonymous said...

Odibe Blessing said...

Nice one

24 December 2016 at 23:04
Anonymous said...

Clown, it's a welcome development to capture grounds, but trust me on dis, what we need seriously is d capture or absolute extamination of d boKoharam elements, d ones u just ve been informed are on run. However, I am more interested in their commanders, we must get them b4 we can actually celebrate; baba Buhari as a retired General definitely knows dat.

25 December 2016 at 00:14
SAMUEL GLORIOUS said...

nice one

25 December 2016 at 02:39
SAMUEL GLORIOUS said...

bravo, good

25 December 2016 at 02:39
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:06
BONARIO NNAGS said...

God bless our troops, I'm so delighted because this is one of the reasons I voted out the former incompetent government.
It shall be well with Nigeria.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

25 December 2016 at 06:11
