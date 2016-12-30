LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Policeman, Abba Kyari becomes the youngest assistant commissioner of police in Nigeria

At 41 year-old, Abba Kyari has become the youngest policeman to be promoted to Assistant Commissioner of police in Nigeria. Sharing the news on his Facebook wall, Kyari thanked the IGP, Ibrahim Idris for believing in him and recommending him for promotion. He wrote;


Glory be to Almighty GOD and My Sincere Appreciation To IGP Ibrahim Idris, The Police Service commission, My Family, Friends and Well Wishers. I have been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank of Assistant Commissioner of police based on IGP's Recommendation for Gallantry, Exceptional and Superlative Performance.
At 41yrs am the Youngest Assistant Commissioner of police in Nigeria Today. Please Join me to Celebrate this Great Moment.


Posted by at 12/30/2016 05:44:00 pm

12 comments:

Funmi Ambode said...

Seen.


30 December 2016 at 17:44
VEEKEE FRESH said...

Good one Sir.... Good record

30 December 2016 at 17:45
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Cabal son!Na the same people!very soon na IG. Assistant commission without an experience because his hausa!CAN THEY DO THIS TO NIGER DELTA OR IBO PEOPLE HUH? no. What a so called one Nigeria. looking@his name he is the son of terrorist buhari cabals so tell me why they won't give it to him huh? There are millions of Niger deltans and ibos in force for many years without a single rank but ones u are HAUSA JUST ONLY 1 YEAR THEY DON GIVE U RANk. Shame to u all. Shame to ibos or Niger deltans supporting TERRORIST BUHARI MAY GOD PUNISH UNA.
























#sad indeed

30 December 2016 at 17:53
Caleb Okechukwu said...

When he's the son to the chief of staff to the president of the federal republic of Nigeria... wah do u expect

30 December 2016 at 17:53
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to him


...merited happiness

30 December 2016 at 17:55
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congratulations 🎊

30 December 2016 at 18:05
livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats boss plz live up to xpectation

30 December 2016 at 18:05
Oghenetega said...

Thats Nice..
I hope he will be able to lead the NPF...

30 December 2016 at 18:10
Joseph Wilson said...

Congratulations and keep the good work going

30 December 2016 at 18:11
Uju Phil said...

Congratulations Sir ������

30 December 2016 at 18:13
Vina Saviour said...

Congratulations

30 December 2016 at 18:21

