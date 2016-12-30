Policeman, Abba Kyari becomes the youngest assistant commissioner of police in Nigeria

At 41 year-old, Abba Kyari has become the youngest policeman to be
promoted to Assistant Commissioner of police in Nigeria. Sharing the
news on his Facebook wall, Kyari thanked the IGP, Ibrahim Idris
for believing in him and recommending him for promotion. He wrote;
Glory
be to Almighty GOD and My Sincere Appreciation To IGP Ibrahim Idris,
The Police Service commission, My Family, Friends and Well Wishers. I
have been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank of Assistant Commissioner of
police based on IGP's Recommendation for Gallantry, Exceptional and
Superlative Performance.
At 41yrs am the Youngest Assistant Commissioner
of police in Nigeria Today. Please Join me to Celebrate this Great
Moment.
12 comments:
Seen.
IF YOU WERE A PARTICIPANT OF MMM, HERE IS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE FOR YOU. REGISTER AND ENJOY 30% TO 50% RETURN IN 30 DAYS.
CRYPTOCURRENCY IS THE FUTURE OF FINANCIAL FREEDOM. YOU CAN DOUBLE YOUR BITCOINS IN DAYS IF YOU INVEST WISELY. CLICK TO REGISTER AND GET 3.6% DAILY. TRY WITH A SMALL AMOUNT IF IN DOUBT.
Good one Sir.... Good record
Cabal son!Na the same people!very soon na IG. Assistant commission without an experience because his hausa!CAN THEY DO THIS TO NIGER DELTA OR IBO PEOPLE HUH? no. What a so called one Nigeria. looking@his name he is the son of terrorist buhari cabals so tell me why they won't give it to him huh? There are millions of Niger deltans and ibos in force for many years without a single rank but ones u are HAUSA JUST ONLY 1 YEAR THEY DON GIVE U RANk. Shame to u all. Shame to ibos or Niger deltans supporting TERRORIST BUHARI MAY GOD PUNISH UNA.
#sad indeed
When he's the son to the chief of staff to the president of the federal republic of Nigeria... wah do u expect
Cabal son!Na the same people!very soon na IG. Assistant commission without an experience because his hausa!CAN THEY DO THIS TO NIGER DELTA OR IBO PEOPLE HUH? no. What a so called one Nigeria. looking@his name he is the son of terrorist buhari cabals so tell me why they won't give it to him huh? There are millions of Niger deltans and ibos in force for many years without a single rank but ones u are HAUSA JUST ONLY 1 YEAR THEY DON GIVE U RANk. Shame to u all. Shame to ibos or Niger deltans supporting TERRORIST BUHARI MAY GOD PUNISH UNA.
#sad indeed
Congratulations to him
...merited happiness
Congratulations 🎊
Congrats boss plz live up to xpectation
Thats Nice..
I hope he will be able to lead the NPF...
Congratulations and keep the good work going
Congratulations Sir ������
Congratulations
Post a Comment