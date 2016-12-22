LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Police rescue Delta monarch allegedly kidnapped by suspected herdsmen

Police in Delta state have rescued the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, who was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen yesterday Wednesday December 21st.

The monarch was kidnapped along the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway while on his way to Asaba the state capital for a security summit.
13 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Thank God

22 December 2016 at 11:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Thank God for him


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:34
livingstone chibuike said...

ThankGod for his life

22 December 2016 at 11:35
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

FREEBORN SAID IT HERE THAT WHO ELSE that kidnap him IF NOT FULANI TERRORIST BUHARI UNTOUCHABLE KINSMEN AND FOOLS ABUSE ME THEIR FATHER FOR THAT. now what i want to ask police is this what will be the punishment of the fulani herdsmen huh? Or abi terrorist buhari don call una to release them secretly huh? THE DAY TERRORIST BUHARI CAME TO ASO ROCK IS THE BURIAL DAY OF NIGERIA,NIGER DELTA,IBOS AND CHRISTIANS like it or not i no send.




















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 11:36
Uju Phil said...

Thank God for his life.

22 December 2016 at 11:42
Saphire Muna said...

Fear no catch people wey go kidnap this kind of man eeh? Fulanis herdsmen on rampage in delta state. The Rev father they kidnapped few days back is yet to be rescued... Ifeanyi okowa is as boring as gay sex and as cold as ditch water.. Tufiakwa











............. Liber maniac..........

22 December 2016 at 12:17
Anonymous said...

Good. Aunty agbarha is in ughelli north LGA

22 December 2016 at 12:18
Chizzy Liz said...

******************oyanu******una don cee connected pipo na******una don sabi una work..... If I hear say na ordinary citizen ********

22 December 2016 at 12:20
Juliet Iwuno said...

Well done guys. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:14
Jamila Shaibu said...

Thank God for his life

22 December 2016 at 13:14
christie benjamin said...

Good

22 December 2016 at 13:29
chinelo okafor said...

Thank God for His Life...

22 December 2016 at 13:42
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:25

