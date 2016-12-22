Police rescue Delta monarch allegedly kidnapped by suspected herdsmen

Police in Delta state have rescued the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, who was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen yesterday Wednesday December 21st.
The monarch was kidnapped along the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway while on his way to Asaba the state capital for a security summit.
13 comments:
Thank God
Thank God for him
...merited happiness
ThankGod for his life
FREEBORN SAID IT HERE THAT WHO ELSE that kidnap him IF NOT FULANI TERRORIST BUHARI UNTOUCHABLE KINSMEN AND FOOLS ABUSE ME THEIR FATHER FOR THAT. now what i want to ask police is this what will be the punishment of the fulani herdsmen huh? Or abi terrorist buhari don call una to release them secretly huh? THE DAY TERRORIST BUHARI CAME TO ASO ROCK IS THE BURIAL DAY OF NIGERIA,NIGER DELTA,IBOS AND CHRISTIANS like it or not i no send.
#sad indeed
Thank God for his life.
Fear no catch people wey go kidnap this kind of man eeh? Fulanis herdsmen on rampage in delta state. The Rev father they kidnapped few days back is yet to be rescued... Ifeanyi okowa is as boring as gay sex and as cold as ditch water.. Tufiakwa
............. Liber maniac..........
Good. Aunty agbarha is in ughelli north LGA
******************oyanu******una don cee connected pipo na******una don sabi una work..... If I hear say na ordinary citizen ********
Well done guys. Linda take note!
Thank God for his life
Good
Thank God for His Life...
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
