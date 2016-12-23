Police arrest informants, drugs and food suppliers to suspected kidnappers in Bauchi State

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, December 21, by the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspect was arrested at Lame District in Toro LGA while conveying hard drugs and food stuffs to suspected kidnappers and armed robbers for ransom in Yuga/Burra Forest of Ningi and Toro LGA of Bauchi State.
Exhibits recovered from the suspect include, two Thousand Five Hundred Tramadol Tablets(2500) of 22 MG suspected to be hard drugs, other yet to be ascertained drugs weighing 3 KG and, one Boxer Motor cycle.
In a related development, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ganjuwa Division also arrested one Hashimu Nasiru male of Buzum hamlet of Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State. Suspect was arrested on his way to suspected kidnappers hideouts in Buzum forest of Ganjuwa LGA.
Exhibit recovered from him include, one handset containing video footage of suspected kidnappers counting and sharing Ransom collected from their victims.
Meanwhile, all the suspects freely confessed to the Crime and are assisting the Police with useful information. Investigation is in progress after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution.
10 comments:
Serves him right, devil!
gud job..u guys shuld dig more
Nice one .Nab em all
Thank God.
Long Live LIB
It might be that the guy is a drug supplier naw. Even thatched roofed chemists sell tramadol and young teenagers buy n take it.
Good for dem
... Merited happiness
Kudos to the police
That's good
see his criminal face
lib addict#just passing#
good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
