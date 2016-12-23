LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Police arrest informants, drugs and food suppliers to suspected kidnappers in Bauchi State

The Anti kidnapping unit od Bauchi State Police Command, in collaboration with Danga security and local vigilante groups arrested one Muhammadu Abdullahi Male of Gudurawa village of Ningi LGA of Bauchi State.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, December 21, by the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspect was arrested at Lame District in Toro LGA while conveying hard drugs and food stuffs to suspected kidnappers and armed robbers for ransom in Yuga/Burra Forest of Ningi and Toro LGA of Bauchi State.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect include, two Thousand Five Hundred Tramadol Tablets(2500) of 22 MG suspected to be hard drugs, other yet to be ascertained drugs weighing 3 KG and, one Boxer Motor cycle.

In a related development, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ganjuwa Division also arrested one Hashimu Nasiru male of Buzum hamlet of Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State. Suspect was arrested on his way to suspected kidnappers hideouts in Buzum forest of Ganjuwa LGA.

Exhibit recovered from him include, one handset containing video footage of suspected kidnappers counting and sharing Ransom collected from their victims.

Meanwhile, all the suspects freely confessed to the Crime and are assisting the Police with useful information. Investigation is in progress after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution.
Posted by at 12/23/2016 06:04:00 am

10 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Serves him right, devil!

23 December 2016 at 06:05
livingstone chibuike said...

gud job..u guys shuld dig more

23 December 2016 at 06:22
Bonita Bislam said...

Nice one .Nab em all

23 December 2016 at 06:29
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Thank God.


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:31
Housed-On-Water said...

It might be that the guy is a drug supplier naw. Even thatched roofed chemists sell tramadol and young teenagers buy n take it.

23 December 2016 at 06:35
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for dem


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Kudos to the police

23 December 2016 at 06:50
Vina Saviour said...

That's good

23 December 2016 at 07:20
iphie abraham said...

see his criminal face








lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:47
Vivian Reginalds said...

good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts