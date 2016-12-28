Woman gives birth in Walmart bathroom on Christmas Eve, dumps newborn in trash can

According to Inside Edition, New Falls, Louisiana resident Kyandrea Thomas was arrested on Monday, December 26th, for the dastardly act and charged with attempted second degree murder.
Thomas was soliciting patrons outside of the Walmart for tips on behalf of the Salvation Army on Saturday, December 24, when she suddenly went into labor. Rather than request medical assistance, the accused instead made her way to a bathroom stall inside of the department mega-store and gave birth to a healthy baby girl, before placing the her inside of a plastic bag and tossing her into a garbage
Another Walmart employee who was sent to clean out the bathroom discovered the child inside of the bin and called for help. Initially unresponsive, the newborn was able to be properly resuscitated at nearby Point Coupee General Hospital before being transferred to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. The child, who was temporarily named Olivia by medical staff, is now said to be in stable condition.
"It’s a very emotional situation, to say the least,"Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres expressed of the matter. "We don’t know all the facts or what the motivation was for it, but it was a senseless act on her part."Chief Deputy Joe Gannon, a staff member of the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office. told FOX Carolina that Thomas’ baby was approximately 4- to 6-hours-old when the Walmart employee found her in the bathroom.
Incidentally, this was not the first time that Thomas has been accused of causing harm to a child. According to CBS affiliate WAFB-9, the body of 3-year-old Damiyn McElveen was found inside of a van belonging to Wanda’s Kids World, a day care center that once employed Thomas, in 2009.
As stated by court documents, Thomas, along with two other former day care workers, somehow forgot to ensure that McElveen had exited the vehicle on July 1 of that year after picking her up at home earlier that day. As such, the toddler was left to overheat inside of the van for six hours, with temperatures outside reaching upwards to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Thomas was subsequently sentenced to five years probation and 10,000 hours of community service.
Following her booking at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, Thomas was transferred to the Point Coupee Parish Jail, where she currently awaits sentencing. No word on the child’s father has been publicly made.
