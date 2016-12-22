LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Photos: Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami and his friends celebrate release of James Ibori

There was jubilation in Asaba following the release of former Delta State governor, James Ibori from the UK prison. Meanwhile, in Warri, billionaire businessman, Chief Ayri Emami and his friends celebrated the release of Ibori last night.


"It is a thing of joy and am so elated that I am alive to witness this uncompromising release of our leader" he was quoted to have said during the celebration.
Ibori, who was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in the UK in April 17, 2012, after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering, was released on Wednesday on order of the court.

More photos below...









Posted by at 12/22/2016 11:52:00 am

33 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Yea it cals for celebration

22 December 2016 at 11:55
Bonita Bislam said...

Can't believe people are jubilating over the release of a criminal .But it was here I read a poor man was lynched for stealing bike .Issorait
The poor are always their own enemy

22 December 2016 at 11:56
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dey r all d same


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 12:01
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Fabulous!Heavenly guys carry go,freeborn is there with una in the spirit. GREAT NIGER DELTANS CAN'T WAIT TO SEE OUR HEAVENLY SON JAMES IBORI OGHARA BACK IN DELTA STATE WOW.
fools and bastards here will sa they are celebrating corruption my dear who is not corrupt in Nigeria huh?i even terrorist buhari is the kind of corruption so back off idiot.
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSA CABALS ARE PLANNING TO REARREST IBORI BUT THUNDER WILL VISIT THEM SAYS FREEBORN.




















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 12:02
Ugwuanyi Uchenna said...

James Ibori their Man 💪

22 December 2016 at 12:03
Cruz said...

Lol. They got to celebrate cos their soon to b political godfather will b a free man once again.

22 December 2016 at 12:04
Uju Phil said...

Good for them...

22 December 2016 at 12:04
Saphire Muna said...

Celebrating criminal? Naija I dey hail oooooooo.... Tell me why won't politicians involve in corruption? The same celebration for bode George when he was released from jail for corruption... He went to church for thanks giving, the pastor refer him as Nelson Mandela... Imagine the impunity...












........... Liber maniac............

22 December 2016 at 12:07
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************who did dix to us...???????? Celebrating the release of a rogue**********justified rogues everywhr

22 December 2016 at 12:08
Darman Newman said...

celebrating a criminal. na una sabi

22 December 2016 at 12:17
dj banti said...

Thats
good

Godtakeover

22 December 2016 at 12:19
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Good for them.

22 December 2016 at 12:23
Anonymous said...

Which ibori is he celebrating? after wasting all ibori money for his selfish desire...his days are numbered

22 December 2016 at 12:26
Okezie Okezie said...

i am not surprised at this Ayiri Emami! he is a billionaire today cos of Ibori! but we all know that Lagos - Ibadan E/way is what it is today cos of this same Ibori, ECONET (mobile t/com coy) closed shop cos of Ibori, Nuhu Ribadu (former EFCC boss) was relived of his post cos of Ibori; the list is enless! for young fellas out there who might not know the story of this man called James Ibori, just take it from me that there is NO HERO in him or anything affiliated to him

22 December 2016 at 12:27
Anonymous said...

Please who can help me with little money or spare food stuffs to prepare for Christmas too .I will be very grateful thank you. Bellaright695@yahoo.com

22 December 2016 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

Billionaire & his friends celebrating wt sepe.

22 December 2016 at 12:30
Bree said...

Nice...

22 December 2016 at 12:30
Ohiren's Zone said...

As expected....

22 December 2016 at 12:31
israel david said...

See the way thier celebrating Ibori like fools.

22 December 2016 at 12:34
Anonymous said...

Only and only in nigeria are criminals celebrated. when will nigerians borrow sense. Big shame

22 December 2016 at 12:44
Jamila Shaibu said...

Nice....

22 December 2016 at 13:19
Juliet Iwuno said...

Chai! Nzuzu ajoka! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:19
christie benjamin said...

I'm the happiest regardless of all his deeds.

22 December 2016 at 13:24
Anonymous said...

Touts. Ashamed to be from Delta state when i see ppl like this. Inshort Buhari must give sane Deltans their own State. No be only biafra wan break out o.

22 December 2016 at 13:51
Anonymous said...

With Ayiri's billions and with my lean thousands. I cannot be seen anywhere near this imbecile. Money no dey but we get class and plenty of pride. Gutter kids celebrating their nobody of a hero. Oghara hero. We dont know them in Urhobo history.

22 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

we only celebrate criminals in Nigeria. I pray God open our eyes to see the truth.

22 December 2016 at 14:33
Anonymous said...

Chicken Brain! Its cos of men like this that u dont have a job. Instead u waste ur time trying to comment on all single posts..calls for celebration my ass! What calls for celebration is ur stupidity and lack of self awareness.

22 December 2016 at 14:42
Anonymous said...

Agreed, and sadly this is why this country would remain the same.

22 December 2016 at 14:42
Anonymous said...

so what exactly are you happy about pray tell?

22 December 2016 at 14:57
Anonymous said...

no doubt these are his accomplices, a people without values.

22 December 2016 at 17:26
KELVIN EBADE said...

Bad belle, make una go die cos our true son of the soul is freed at last .

22 December 2016 at 19:02
Vivian Reginalds said...

ana ezuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:22
Anonymous said...

@ anon 12:26 , I'm even surprised myself, well , he is doing it to fulfil all righteousness, to give bloggers something to write about. He certainly can't fool us . cos I know he would account for lots of things.

22 December 2016 at 20:40

