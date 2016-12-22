Photos: Warri billionaire Ayiri Emami and his friends celebrate release of James Ibori

"It is a thing of joy and am so elated that I am alive to witness this uncompromising release of our leader" he was quoted to have said during the celebration.Ibori, who was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in the UK in April 17, 2012, after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering, was released on Wednesday on order of the court.
Yea it cals for celebration
Can't believe people are jubilating over the release of a criminal .But it was here I read a poor man was lynched for stealing bike .Issorait
The poor are always their own enemy
Dey r all d same
...merited happiness
Fabulous!Heavenly guys carry go,freeborn is there with una in the spirit. GREAT NIGER DELTANS CAN'T WAIT TO SEE OUR HEAVENLY SON JAMES IBORI OGHARA BACK IN DELTA STATE WOW.
fools and bastards here will sa they are celebrating corruption my dear who is not corrupt in Nigeria huh?i even terrorist buhari is the kind of corruption so back off idiot.
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSA CABALS ARE PLANNING TO REARREST IBORI BUT THUNDER WILL VISIT THEM SAYS FREEBORN.
#sad indeed
James Ibori their Man 💪
Lol. They got to celebrate cos their soon to b political godfather will b a free man once again.
Good for them...
Celebrating criminal? Naija I dey hail oooooooo.... Tell me why won't politicians involve in corruption? The same celebration for bode George when he was released from jail for corruption... He went to church for thanks giving, the pastor refer him as Nelson Mandela... Imagine the impunity...
........... Liber maniac............
***********************who did dix to us...???????? Celebrating the release of a rogue**********justified rogues everywhr
celebrating a criminal. na una sabi
Thats
good
Godtakeover
Good for them.
Which ibori is he celebrating? after wasting all ibori money for his selfish desire...his days are numbered
i am not surprised at this Ayiri Emami! he is a billionaire today cos of Ibori! but we all know that Lagos - Ibadan E/way is what it is today cos of this same Ibori, ECONET (mobile t/com coy) closed shop cos of Ibori, Nuhu Ribadu (former EFCC boss) was relived of his post cos of Ibori; the list is enless! for young fellas out there who might not know the story of this man called James Ibori, just take it from me that there is NO HERO in him or anything affiliated to him
Please who can help me with little money or spare food stuffs to prepare for Christmas too .I will be very grateful thank you. Bellaright695@yahoo.com
Billionaire & his friends celebrating wt sepe.
Nice...
As expected....
See the way thier celebrating Ibori like fools.
Only and only in nigeria are criminals celebrated. when will nigerians borrow sense. Big shame
Nice....
Chai! Nzuzu ajoka! Linda take note!
I'm the happiest regardless of all his deeds.
Touts. Ashamed to be from Delta state when i see ppl like this. Inshort Buhari must give sane Deltans their own State. No be only biafra wan break out o.
With Ayiri's billions and with my lean thousands. I cannot be seen anywhere near this imbecile. Money no dey but we get class and plenty of pride. Gutter kids celebrating their nobody of a hero. Oghara hero. We dont know them in Urhobo history.
we only celebrate criminals in Nigeria. I pray God open our eyes to see the truth.
Chicken Brain! Its cos of men like this that u dont have a job. Instead u waste ur time trying to comment on all single posts..calls for celebration my ass! What calls for celebration is ur stupidity and lack of self awareness.
Agreed, and sadly this is why this country would remain the same.
so what exactly are you happy about pray tell?
no doubt these are his accomplices, a people without values.
Bad belle, make una go die cos our true son of the soul is freed at last .
ana ezuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
@ anon 12:26 , I'm even surprised myself, well , he is doing it to fulfil all righteousness, to give bloggers something to write about. He certainly can't fool us . cos I know he would account for lots of things.
