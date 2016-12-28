Photos: Two men excrete 50 wraps of cocaine at Lagos airport

A statement by the NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, says one of the suspects, 37 year old Achebe Chucks who is an importer of electronics, excreted forty-five (45) wraps of cocaine he ingested weighing 935 grammes while the other suspect, 43 year old Ndukwe Daniel who lives in Athens, excreted five (5) wraps of cocaine weighing 215 grammes.
“Both suspects tested positive for narcotic ingestion and while under observation, they expelled wraps of cocaine which they had wanted to smuggle out of the country. The suspects are currently under investigation” Ahmadu said in his statement.While confessing to the crime, Achebe Chuks David who hails from Anambra state, said he was promised N5million if he successfully trafficked the banned substance.
“I sell electronics at Alaba market. This is my first time of dealing in drugs. My friend in Hong Kong introduced me to cocaine smuggling. He sent the drug to me at Alaba by a young man. The cocaine was in a black polythene bag containing plantain and pineapples. I swallowed the 45 wraps in my toilet without my wife’s knowledge. I was promised the sum of five million naira which I had wanted to use in importing electronics. At the airport, they told me that scanning machine has indicated that I have drugs on me. That was how I was arrested”.The other suspected while confessing to the crime, said he was promised N250 million.
“I have lived in Athens for over a decade. I lost my job last year and things have been very bad financially. I came to Nigeria to visit my wife and two children. I had no plan to smuggle drugs until a friend called me from Athens that I should bring five wraps of cocaine. Since it is only five wraps I felt it will be an easy task. He sent someone to give me the wraps in Umuahia. I inserted the five wraps in my anus in Lagos but the scanning machine was able to detect it. I feel very sad” Daniel who hails from Abia said.
They all have one problem or the other... But when u see them blowing cash or expanding their businesses you'll wonder if God has forsaken you.
