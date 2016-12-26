Photos: Two killed as building in Lagos Police barracks collapses

Two people including a police sergeant were killed after a building collapsed at Highway police Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos State yesterday December 25th. The incident happened in the early hours of the day. General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Maganement Agency (LASEMA), Adeshina Tiamiyu who was at the scene of the incident, said the agency received a distress call at about 4am that Wing D of the building had collapsed.
He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue while investigations into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.
Meanwhile the state commissioner for Police, Fatai Owoseni, has ordered residents of the building to be evacuated immediately.
6 comments:
Quite disheartening.... Rip dear ones.
For Christ sake does that building even look like it's ok? Tufia for this country. RIP
Not again
Rip to dem
May their souls rest in peace. Linda take note!
Cursed be this shithole called nigeria (with lower case letter n) So it has to take 2 souls before you do the right thing. Police barracks all over the country are in dilapidated states. But the FG and Police authorities would rather embezzle funds meant for their maintenance.
