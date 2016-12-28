LIS

Photos: Train collides with stationed truck in Kaduna

A train crashed into a stationed truck along Mando Road in Kaduna state yesterday night, December 27th. However no life was lost in the incident. More photos from the scene after the cut.






Photo credit: Ozegbe Alao
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmmmmmm.......

28 December 2016 at 18:29
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Thank God no life was lost

28 December 2016 at 18:30
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Hmm!All in kaduna and only in northern! THANKS TO THEIR GOD THAT NO LIFE WAS LOST NOTING MORE. How i wish na hell rufai dey inside it an cause with am ew FREEBORN WEPT


























#sad indeed

28 December 2016 at 18:30

