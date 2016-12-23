Photos: Saraki's aide reportedly missing after DSS officials ransacked his home in Abuja

There is palpable fear for the life of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the National President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and aide to Senate President, Bukola Saraki following an unwarranted Gestapo-styled raid of his private office at Suit 29b Shakir Plaza by the side of Assemblies of God's church, Area Eleven, Abuja, by armed men said to be operatives of the DSS.
Just like the case of the Judges, these security men, impeccable neighbourhood sources say gained access by PULLING DOWN THE OFFICE DOOR WITH SLEDGE HAMMER.
This is urging all relevant authorities, civil society organizations and men of goodwill to call for a stop to this reign of fear, terror and impunity as audible sound of physical assault and brutality of occupants of the office have been confirmed. According to sources, the raid and beating started since 2am and is still ongoing.
It will be recalled that earlier in the year Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere was detained for over a month by the DSS with no single offence or allegation named or levelled against him by the DSS. It is time to say NO to arbitrary arrests, intimidation and detention of persons that hold contrary views. It calls for urgent intervention.
THIS IS AN S. O. S.
Plzz who send dose DSS dats d major question to ask
Its good fo him, afterall they all conspired to foist this Tyrant hausa fulani on Nigerians.u can't eat ur cake $ hv it. Ntooor
What is really going on
Imaging!Dss is not different from armrobbers or kidnappers. HOPE THEY NEVER KILL THE IBO GUY OO. I DON'T KNOW DSS AND CRIMINALS WHO DO PASS BECAUSE ALL THE STYLES OF DSS ARE NOT DIFFERENT FROM CRIMINALS. they should bring back the innocent guy oo
***What nonsense is wrong with ds stupid Buhari & his cohorts? Can't oppositions rest for them in this country? Evil pple.
Pray that nothing happens to that guy oooooo....Dss and BuHARI take note..
Where are THE BELIEVERS in NIGERIA???
WHAT do THEY BELIEVE IN???
ARE THEY NOT PART OF OUR SOCIETY???
ARE THEY FOREIGNERS???
With ALL THESE:
REASON FOR REASON!!!
WICKEDNESS FOR WICKEDNESS!!!
IMPUNITY FOR IMPUNITY!!!
HARDENED HEARTS FOR HARDENED MINDS!!!
HONOURABLES MEET OUT TO HONOURABLES!!!
THAT'S THE LINGUA FRANCA TODAY!!!
Saraki likes fine boys lol
very good. ogochiyere, is a criminal
Innocent my ass! Don't you guys read the news? When DSS received a report that he was planning with Wike to cause confusion in Abuja, no one said anything. So DSS is investigating and picking him up, you guys are throwing tribalism into the mix. Na wah for you guys. If DSS doesn't do anything, na the same people go begin shout say where DSS deh. A begi...
He reaped what he sowed.
You this wicked buhari make sure nothing happens to that guy! wicked mallam! Nigerians una see unaself?
No smoke without fire. He is not missing but cooling his heels in legally recognized cell in DSS office! The process is called law enforcement not harassment please.
Any stupid duck thats found wanting should be hanged.
This asshole conspired with others to undermine the STATE after being paid 2 do a Dirty Job which is unacceptable.
Hang Ikenga n others.
Stupid Cultist.
Hang Him NOW!!!!!
From comments made here,young Nigerians are truly very ignorant. Bit igbo youths! Can't you guys reason for once with your heads? Leave the prejudice for once, out of your thought processes.This country belongs to a lot of tribe's & people. It's not about you guys alone.Of one individual breaks the law,he gets investigated. Let them try this in any other country & see.Try it in China.
He campaigned and voted for chain and has seen the chain therefore he should not complain.All Ibos born of their father should be laughing at him.
