Photos: Rahma Haruna, the Nigerian teen who lived in a plastic bowl dies aged 19

19-year-old Rahma Haruna, who spent all her life in a plastic bowl has died on Sunday, Dec. 25th.
Rahma’s story went viral earlier this year when freelance photojournalist Sani Maikatanga shared pictures of physically challenged girl carried by her 10-year-old brother in bowl, and LIB reported the story. See here
Her case drew sympathy and attracted a lot of donations in cash, cloth, foodstuff, from individuals and Kano State government.
A family member said Rahma suddenly died after a brief illness. Confirming the sad news hours ago, Sani Maikatanga posted her photo on Instagram and wrote:
"Rahma Haruna a 19 years old girl has pass away on Sunday 25th of December 2016 ... may Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdausi ... ameen"Born in Lahadin Makole village in Kano, when Rahma was six months, her arms and legs stopped developing.
"She started with a fever and that was it. Then stomach pains. Then her body parts like hands and legs. She cannot use any if the ache strikes."For much of her life, Rahma's family would carry her in her bowl, with her brother Fahad taking her into Kano each day to beg for alms. Later, a journalist Ibrahim Jirgi, gave the family a wheelchair.
"I want to start a business. A store and anything people buy. That is what I want" she said.May her soul rest in peace. Amen.
12 comments:
K
Rip to her
Good for her!
NEXT PLEASE .
#sad indeed
May Her Soul RIP
May her gentle soul rest in peace
This is so so sad..
Hmmm! May Her Soul Rest in Peace...Amen
Chaiya... Rip Rahma, smh
Very sad.
This is sad indeed.....R.I.P
RIP
Chaiii rip to her
God punish you
For saying "good for her "
Oloriburuku somebody
