Monday, 26 December 2016

Photos: Rahma Haruna, the Nigerian teen who lived in a plastic bowl dies aged 19

19-year-old Rahma Haruna, who spent all her life in a plastic bowl has died on Sunday, Dec. 25th.

Rahma’s story went viral earlier this year when freelance photojournalist Sani Maikatanga shared pictures of physically challenged girl carried by her 10-year-old brother in bowl, and LIB reported the story. See here


Her case drew sympathy and attracted a lot of donations in cash, cloth, foodstuff, from individuals and Kano State government.

A family member said Rahma suddenly died after a brief illness. Confirming the sad news hours ago, Sani Maikatanga posted her photo on Instagram and wrote:

"Rahma Haruna a 19 years old girl has pass away on Sunday 25th of December 2016 ... may Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdausi ... ameen"
Born in Lahadin Makole village in Kano, when Rahma was six months, her arms and legs stopped developing.
From six months when she learnt how to sit that was when it began. She didn't learn how to crawl." her mother Fadi said.
"She started with a fever and that was it. Then stomach pains. Then her body parts like hands and legs. She cannot use any if the ache strikes."
For much of her life, Rahma's family would carry her in her bowl, with her brother Fahad taking her into Kano each day to beg for alms. Later, a journalist Ibrahim Jirgi, gave the family a wheelchair.
Despite her severe disability, Rahma had entrepreneurial ambition.
"I want to start a business. A store and anything people buy. That is what I want" she said.
May her soul rest in peace. Amen.
12 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

K

26 December 2016 at 09:39
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip to her

26 December 2016 at 09:39
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good for her!
NEXT PLEASE .



























#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 09:41
Chilaka Christian said...

May Her Soul RIP

26 December 2016 at 09:43
Oghenetega said...

May her gentle soul rest in peace
This is so so sad..

26 December 2016 at 09:44
REALITY said...

Hmmm! May Her Soul Rest in Peace...Amen

26 December 2016 at 09:47
Uju Phil said...

Chaiya... Rip Rahma, smh

26 December 2016 at 09:48
daniel ubong said...

Very sad.

26 December 2016 at 09:56
keke driver said...

This is sad indeed.....R.I.P

26 December 2016 at 10:00
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

26 December 2016 at 10:05
Odibe Blessing said...

Chaiii rip to her

26 December 2016 at 10:08
David Guitar said...

God punish you
For saying "good for her "


Oloriburuku somebody

26 December 2016 at 10:28

