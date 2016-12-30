LIS

LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Photos: Pres Buhari signs Endangered Species Control bill into law

President Buhari today signed the Endangered Species Control Bill into law. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, made this known today in Abuja while briefing State House correspondents.



Sen. Enang said the Act was one of the 10 bills forwarded to the president by the National Assembly, and that with the approval, President Buhari had completed work on all the bills sent to him for his consent.

The Endangered Species Control bill is to discourage trafficking in endangered species and also to encourage the culture of the preservation of endangered species.

With this bill, there will be an increase in penalties for violations of the provisions in line with today’s realities.

Credit: Guardian
Posted by at 12/30/2016 07:09:00 pm

8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Its well wit my dear country

30 December 2016 at 19:14
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Useless bill!Endangerd or danger bill huh?FREEBORN LAUGH, WHAT A CONFUSE SCAM GOVERNMENT. Please what value will this rubbish bill add in the life of a common man huh? Can it wake up the dead economy or put Nigeria the way Jonathan put am huh? VERY SOON NA RED DANGER HE GO SIGN EWWWW freeborn wept!




















#sad indeed

30 December 2016 at 19:19
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

People hungry, make dem see endangered specie na, dem go butcher am chop! Misplaced priorities..Mcheww

Long Live LIB

30 December 2016 at 19:30
Funmi Ambode said...

Seen


IF YOU WERE A PARTICIPANT OF MMM, HERE IS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE FOR YOU. REGISTER AND ENJOY 30% TO 50% RETURN IN 30 DAYS.


CRYPTOCURRENCY IS THE FUTURE OF FINANCIAL FREEDOM. YOU CAN DOUBLE YOUR BITCOINS IN DAYS IF YOU INVEST WISELY. CLICK TO REGISTER AND GET 3.6% DAILY. TRY WITH A SMALL AMOUNT IF IN DOUBT.

30 December 2016 at 19:35
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

30 December 2016 at 19:44
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 December 2016 at 19:57
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

30 December 2016 at 20:03
Anonymous said...

Good one from the National Assembly and Mr. President.

How We Attained Academic Excellence - 10 First Class Grauates Revealed Their Secrets

30 December 2016 at 20:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts