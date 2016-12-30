Photos: Pres Buhari signs Endangered Species Control bill into law

President Buhari today signed the Endangered Species Control Bill into law. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, made this known today in Abuja while briefing State House correspondents.
Sen. Enang said the Act was one of the 10 bills forwarded to the president by the National Assembly, and that with the approval, President Buhari had completed work on all the bills sent to him for his consent.
The Endangered Species Control bill is to discourage trafficking in endangered species and also to encourage the culture of the preservation of endangered species.
With this bill, there will be an increase in penalties for violations of the provisions in line with today’s realities.
Credit: Guardian
8 comments:
Its well wit my dear country
Useless bill!Endangerd or danger bill huh?FREEBORN LAUGH, WHAT A CONFUSE SCAM GOVERNMENT. Please what value will this rubbish bill add in the life of a common man huh? Can it wake up the dead economy or put Nigeria the way Jonathan put am huh? VERY SOON NA RED DANGER HE GO SIGN EWWWW freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
People hungry, make dem see endangered specie na, dem go butcher am chop! Misplaced priorities..Mcheww
Long Live LIB
Seen
Ok
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nice
...merited happiness
Good one from the National Assembly and Mr. President.
