Photos: Pres Buhari receives Shekau's personal Quaran and Boko Haram's flag captured by Nigerian Army

President Buhari yesterday attended the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner Night at the Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess in Abuja where he received the captured flag of Boko Haram as well as the personal Quaran of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
The military on December 23rd, captured the last camp of the sect members in Sambisa forest. There they recovered the Quaran of Shekau as well as the flag for the group. See more pics after the cut...
15 comments:
Ok seen
OK na... Let's see if Shaka will rebuff it soonest! #Tori
Personal quaran
I don die
Looooooolsss
See jokers!liar!Shekau's personal Quaran and Boko Haram's flag huh? SEE PLAN'S DEAL AND PROPAGANDA HMM FREEBORN WEPT. So capturing shekaus quran and flag is now a thing of merriment huh? FLAG WEY BURATAI GO BUY PAINT AM AN QURAN IS THE SAME THING TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS BRAIN DEAD SUPPORTERS ARE CELEBRATING HUH? What a shame who is fooling who huh? Very soon na shekau's dick,dickballs,butt or cloth they will capture. ANY ONE THAT BELIEVE THIS APC PLAN DEAL SHOULD COME MAKE I USE HIS MOUTH AS MY TOILET AND HIS STOMACH AS MY SOAK AWAY.
#sad indeed
i pray o..hop is nt scam....
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
So it's now an honour or what? Shekau is now a celebrity for him to receive such honour? What so special bout his Quran that it's being handed to the president?
Long Live LIB
Nigeria will surely win this battle
Use hand gloves Mr Presiident. Safety first.
A step ahead
...merited happiness
Ok
So they are celebrating all because they were able to take Shekau's Quran and banner. What about capturing Shekau himself. How will this development help in the fight against terrorism. I wonder who this present government think they are fooling.
This people no get SHAME? All the resources (personnel and funds) invested in NE, only flag and Quran is what PMB and military could give is back, no wonder we have a president with NEPA/WAEC certificate.
SHAME!!!!
