Photos: Popular Port Harcourt gospel artist shot dead by unknown gunmen

Port Harcourt-based gospel artist, Godswill Adiks, popularly known as Will Adiks, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night, December 21st.
According to PUO Report, the handsome Minister was ambushed by gunmen at the Rivers State Axis of the East-West Road while returning back from a programme in Benin, Edo State.
He was rushed to the University Of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Choba, where he was in coma for hours. On the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, he passed away. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
It was gathered that the gunmen had trailed his car,shot him at close range alongside his two guitarists, a case described as assassination. A tribute posted on Facebook, Jamy-Lee Pastor Jay, who said the deceased was her brother:
"I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. i think of you in silence, i often speak your name. all i have are memories and pictures in frame. your memory is a keepsake, from which i will never part. God has you in his arms. i have you in my heart. A thousand words won’t bring you back, I know because I’ve tried; neither will a thousand tears, I know because I’ve cried. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, i’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. A voice from a family is gone , a voice we loved is stilled, a place is vacant in the home which never can be filled . I miss you Godwill . Could i just see you once again ? Have us sing together once again ? I dreamt of you last night you where so happy . I know your in a better place now . Singing and worshiping in heaven ..... till we meet again..... you said you would always have my back and protect me any way u can . I hope u keeping that promise now that your in heaven too . I Love You my brother Will Adiks . . You are forever in my heart and memories"
Another friend wrote on Facebook:
"September 6th 2013. The first time Will Adiks and I became friends... I saw him progress while I also help his ministry... I remember when he will come to me late at night in my church studio where I lived and beg me to burn some cds he will take to the place he was to perform the next day. God uplifted him and his songs grew to every length and breadth of south south and beyond. Last weekend while watching the performance of Travis Greene at the Experience 2016. I immediately wished that he will be given the opportunity at the next edition of the Experience to minister to hundred of thousands that will be in attendance. 13th December, 2016 was the last time we spoke on phone, I called him because the cab driver that was taking my wife and I home was playing some tracks from his album... I was even miming the songs to him, he laughed and said God bless you Joe. My dear friend Efe Dollar broke the news to me and I am so much in pains now. While discussing, I said, my prayer for him would be that he had reconcile with his maker before given up the ghost or If God knows he will go to the other side... then He should please by mercy resurrect him back and give him a second chance even though it was a gun incident because 'Adiks' as I fondly called him has inspire me and lots of people to even know HIM(GOD) better. Infact, I don't know what to write again. Adieu! my dear friend Adiks"More photos below...
34 comments:
Rip
RIP
Jesu! rip
lib addict#just passi g#
Rip
May his soul rest in peace. Linda take note!
Oh my God. May his soul rest in peace
MAY THE PERPETRATORS BE CAUGHT IN JESUS NAME
Eyah. Rip
lib addict#just passing#
This is sad... May his soul rest in peace...
Nawa ooooo....this Rivers State has turn into something else..RIP handsome.
Not again! JUST LOOK@HOW MALLAM AMECHI HAS TURN RIVERS INTO bloody state HUH? Who else if not apc thugs or his colleagues that don't want him to share stage with them eww WHAT A WORLD.
#sad indeed
Rest in peace... Smh
Oh my god! freeborn wept! THIS GUY IS SUPPOSE TO PERFORM@MY CHRISTMAS PARTY in yenegoa.OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH. It shall not be well with the murder of this handsome innocent guy. WHY DID THE PLAN HIS ASSASSINATION IF NOT ENVY AND JEALOUSY GOSH, what kind of life is this in Nigeria huh? ADIKS MY BROTHER U WILL NOT REST IN PEACE UNTIL JUSTICE IS DONE.
such a great guy with a great heart and good music. Hmmm FREEBORN WEPT IN PAIN.
#sad indeed
Jesus wept...but why nau? May his soul rest in peace
RIP bro
Ohhh my God...... What a waste of an innocent and a beautiful promised life.... May His Handsome Soul Rest in Peace.. Amen..
WHAT !!!! ! This guys song ’SHOW US MERCY LORD' is always on replay in my car. I love the electrifying performance. what happened? who cld hv done ds? whom has he offended. God hv mercy. RIP
please is he the guy that sang "show us mercy"
iVabulous said...
strange things jst happening as d year is comn to an end.... chilly...
People are wicked, Father Lord, it is well.
NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Hmmmmm. In this kontry, may his soul rest in peace
Hmmmm. This Insecurity in 9ija n.a. waoooo. May God help us. RIP Adiks
What would a gospel singer have done to merit assassination? God, be merciful to your people
Lord have mercy
My best gospel artist..rip
Wicked world...RIP
Chai! May his soul rest in paradise.
Rest in paradise sir!
***********************ebe omezikwanu gini????? Kai..... May he rest in peace
Linda pls do ur findings before posting pls
My God. RIP
nawa RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
May his soul find eternal rest. His song 'Show us mercy Lord' is sooooo inspiring.
