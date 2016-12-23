Photos: Police rescued over 163 hostages and arrested 640 crime suspects in Bauchi State in one year

The Commissioner of Police, CP ZAKI M. AHMED disclosed this during the annual press conference on achievements recorded between January and December 2016 in Bauchi State. The full press release below:
"Against the back drop of security situation in the Country and Bauchi State in particular, efforts to ensure that crime wave in the state is considerably reduced was stepped up in 2016. The command through its avowed commitment to ensure the safety of lives and property within the state has intensified a 24hour round the clock patrol, Raids of identified black spots and flash points with a view to effectively check crime rate in the State, and this has yielded some remarkable successes as follows:-
RECOVERED ARMS FROM JANUARY 2016 TO DATE
Six AK 47 Rifles
One AK 49 Rifle
One Assault Rifle
Fifteen Fabricated Guns
Eleven locally made Pistol
One Toy Pistol
One Revolver Pistol
One Macrov Pistol
Five Single Barrel guns
Eight Dane guns
Thirty Six Cutlasses, Bows and Arrow
RECOVERED AMMUNITION FROM JANUARY 2016 TO DATE
347 Rounds of Live Ammunition of 7.62mm
22 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.
6 rounds of 0.99mm live ammunition.
Thirty two Live Cartridges
RECOVERED VEHICLES:-
Golden coloured Opel Vectra Wagon with reg. no Ah 988 LGT.
Volkswagen Transporter Bus, Grey in colour with reg. no RYM 81 RA.
Mercedes Bens C240 with Registration no Lagos AGL 303 CY
One Dark Blue Toyota Highlander Jeep
One Toyota Corolla Saloon Car with Reg. No YGJ 133 AA
One Honda Accord, Red in colour 92 Model
One Dark green Honda Accord 96 Model with Reg. No AA-941-KRF
One Red Honda Civic with registration No ES-790-KRD Lagos
One white Leater Hiace model F with Reg. No. AL 922 GME
Total of 9 Motor Vehicles Recovered.
RECOVERED MOTORCYCLES:
Fourty Three (43) Motorcycles of different brands
Total of 43 Motorcycles Recovered.
OTHER STOLEN/RECOVERED PROPERTIES:
One plier, Four Plasma TV, One LG DVD player, (1) Laptop, 47 Handsets (9) 53 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, one (1) Knife, One (1) DVD player etc.
MONETARY EXHIBITS:
Cash in sum of Two Million One Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Naira only (#2, 135, 000.00k).
DOMESTIC ANIMALS RECOVERED FROM CATTLE RUSTLERS: -
Three Hundred and Thirty Nine Cows (399)
One Hundred and Thirty Three Sheep/Goats (139)
Meanwhile, the command has rescued over One Hundred and Sixty Three (163) hostages including largely women and children, arrested over Six Hundred and Thirty Six (636) Suspects comprising of One Hundred and Sixty Seven (167) suspected kidnappers, Two Hundred and Four (204) Robbery suspects etc. Other suspects arrested include Cattle Rustlers and suspected Sara-Suka (Political Thugs). They have volunteered very useful information to the Police regarding their nefarious activities and level of involvements. Meanwhile, Six Hundred and Three (603) suspects were charged to Court, Ten suspects cleared while Twenty Three (23) others are under investigations.
Furthermore, during the week under review, the Command Anti Kidnapping unit in collaboration with Danga security and local Vigilante groups arrested one Muhammadu Abdullahi male of Dugurawa village of Ningi LGA of Bauchi State. Suspect was arrested at Lame District in Toro LGA while conveying Hard Drugs and Food stuffs to suspected Armed Robbers and Hostage takers for Ransom in Yuga/burra Forest of Ningi and Toro LGA of Bauchi State.
Exhibits recovered from the suspect include:
Two Thousand Five Hundred Tramadol Tablets (2500) of 22MG suspected to be hard drugs
Other yet to be ascertained drugs weighing 3 KG and,
One Boxer Motorcycle
In a related development, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ganjuwa Division also arrested one Hashimu Nasiru male of Buzum hamlet of Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State. Suspect was arrested on his way to suspected kidnappers hideouts in Buzum forest of Ganjuwa LGA.
Exhibit recovered from him include,
One handset containing video footage of suspected kidnappers counting and sharing Ransom collected from their victims.
Meanwhile, all the suspects freely confessed to the crime and are assisting the Police with useful information.
CONCLUSION:- It is pertinent to emphasize here that these aforementioned successes were made possible through information availed to the Police from well meaning members of the public, who as partners in progress with the Nigeria Police share our desires and aspirations to enable a safe and secure environment for all residents in the State.
The Command has put in place crime preventive measures which includes visibility policing, Community Partnership, constant raids of black spots, regular foot and vehicular patrols, surveillance on buildings and vulnerable areas, stop and search, and intelligence led policing through partnership with sister agencies and other non-Governmental organisations in order to provide safety and security in the State.
Also, incompliance with the IGPs directive, the Command has recently launched Change Begins with Me campaign and Police Public Complaint Rapid Response unit (PCRRU). Today you are also going to witness the distribution of (PCRRU) flyers and IGPs core value to stakeholders in order to enable members of the public who have complaint against any of our action to report directly to Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) for prompt action. Equally, tremendous effort are made in collaboration with all major stakeholders to get valuable informations which after evaluation can be used as actionable intelligence that can assist in fighting crime in the state. The whole idea is to nip in the bud these emergent trends of crime presently bedevilling the State due to influx of suspected Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers and Insurgents and other misguided elements.
The Command assured members of the public that despite above mentioned challenges, it is fully committed and battle ready towards ensuring safety and security in the State. People should feel free to come forward with any reasonable information and be rest assured that it will be treated with outmost confidentiality.
More so, the command has made adequate security arrangement to ensure a hitch free Christmas and New Year celebration.
