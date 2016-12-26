Photos: Over 3000 IDPs and refugees return to Damasak community in Borno state

Over 3,000 refugees and internally displaced persons returned to Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State today. To receive the returnees was a combined team of Local Government Officials, traditional rulers, village elders, and religious leaders. Similarly, the Military, Civilian JTF and Vigilantes screened the returnees. Another photo after the cut...
A great news indeed
Ok
Apc don win the battle the form good job shettima and terrorist buhari una don try by deceiving the foolish ones.
#sad indeed
