Monday, 26 December 2016

Photos: Over 3000 IDPs and refugees return to Damasak community in Borno state

Over 3,000 refugees and internally displaced persons returned to Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State today. To receive the returnees was a combined team of Local Government Officials, traditional rulers, village elders, and religious leaders. Similarly, the Military, Civilian JTF and Vigilantes screened the returnees. Another photo after the cut...


livingstone chibuike said...

A great news indeed

26 December 2016 at 21:53
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

26 December 2016 at 21:55
