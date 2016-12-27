Photos: One of the flags seen in Boko Haram leader, Shekau's videos, reportedly recovered in Sambisa forest

One of the black flags usually seen in videos released by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was recovered in Sambisa forest, according to Muazu Alhaji Misiya, the overall Secretary of the Civilian Joint Task Frorce(CJTF)
It will be recalled that the Nigerian Army seized Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram's stronghold on Friday, after a long large-scale offensive in the last few weeks.
According to President Buhari, who was briefed by the Chief of Army Staff, Buratai, the 1300 square kilometre forest fell into the hands of soldiers at about 1.35pm on Thursday.
"Buhari, who described the victory as 'most gratifying news' acknowledged "the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Opeartion Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remains of Boko Haram insurgents at 'Camp Zero', which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.'
