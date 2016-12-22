LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Photos of Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release

Some Delta state residents are currently celebrating the release of the state's former governor, James Ibori, from prison.

Ibori was convicted by a UK court in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to money laundering, mismanagement of the state funds and stealing over $250 million while he was governor of Delta state from 1999-2007. See more photos after the cut.


21 comments:

dj banti said...

He was a good thief
He stole but he worked very hard in the state.
We love him

22 December 2016 at 12:36
Saphire Muna said...

Corruption can never go in Nigeria, unless Nigerians stop celebrating criminals..... I pass....











............ Liber maniac.........

22 December 2016 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

22 December 2016 at 12:41
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Heavenly beautiful PEOPLE KEEP CELEBRATING FREEBORN AND HIS BOYS ARE HERE DOING THE SAME SECRETLY. the heavenly son of delta is free@last eww.
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSA CABALS SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM JAMES OO



















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 12:46
christie benjamin said...

Aww....i can still remember dat song about him....

22 December 2016 at 13:15
Edith Adeniyi said...

Ignorant people. They celebrate enemy of to their society that supposed dead if the bars could not hold him. It is the English that supposed to celebrate him. Not those he made wretched. Fools

22 December 2016 at 13:24
Juliet Iwuno said...

Iberibe wu oria! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:27
Loveth Best said...

OK oh

22 December 2016 at 13:29
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 13:34
Anonymous said...

Do these ppl realize he stole from them?? I'm just confused. LoL

22 December 2016 at 13:40
Anonymous said...

Mumu people.Gulibble state like EKiti state.omooba

22 December 2016 at 13:45
Anonymous said...

You are the kind of citizen that a modern democracy does not need.

22 December 2016 at 13:54
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






22 December 2016 at 13:54
dj banti said...

You are a fool

22 December 2016 at 14:04
dj banti said...

You are the fool

22 December 2016 at 14:05
Anonymous said...

And someone will tell me that Nigerians do not like corruption. We are indeed fantastically corrupt.

22 December 2016 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

The whole world go dey laff NIGERIA now . Abeg na delta people oo , thank u Linda for the clarification. Delta state indigenes , not NIGERIANs are celebrating the man who make them wretched

22 December 2016 at 14:20
Women Rule said...

WHY THESE IGNORANT FOOLS ARE CELEBRATING THE RELEASE OF A COMMON THIEF WHO DESTROYED THEIR STATE INSTEAD OF USING SAID FUNDS TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR HIS PEOPLE IS BEYOND ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

22 December 2016 at 14:28
Anonymous said...

Abeg which state are you from? Who told you he destroyed our state? Is it your state? Akpa of life and destiny

22 December 2016 at 17:15
Anonymous said...

Someone stole from you and left you improverished, yet you celebrate his release. Nigerians continually defy the laws of nature and common sense

22 December 2016 at 18:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:20

