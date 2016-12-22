Photos of Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release
Some Delta state residents are currently celebrating the release of the state's former governor, James Ibori, from prison.
Ibori was convicted by a UK court in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to money laundering, mismanagement of the state funds and stealing over $250 million while he was governor of Delta state from 1999-2007. See more photos after the cut.
21 comments:
He was a good thief
He stole but he worked very hard in the state.
We love him
Corruption can never go in Nigeria, unless Nigerians stop celebrating criminals..... I pass....
............ Liber maniac.........
Please who can help me with little money or spare food stuffs to prepare for Christmas too .I will be very grateful thank you. Bellaright695@yahoo.com
Heavenly beautiful PEOPLE KEEP CELEBRATING FREEBORN AND HIS BOYS ARE HERE DOING THE SAME SECRETLY. the heavenly son of delta is free@last eww.
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSA CABALS SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM JAMES OO
#sad indeed
Aww....i can still remember dat song about him....
Ignorant people. They celebrate enemy of to their society that supposed dead if the bars could not hold him. It is the English that supposed to celebrate him. Not those he made wretched. Fools
Iberibe wu oria! Linda take note!
OK oh
Cool
Do these ppl realize he stole from them?? I'm just confused. LoL
Mumu people.Gulibble state like EKiti state.omooba
You are the kind of citizen that a modern democracy does not need.
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
You are a fool
You are the fool
And someone will tell me that Nigerians do not like corruption. We are indeed fantastically corrupt.
The whole world go dey laff NIGERIA now . Abeg na delta people oo , thank u Linda for the clarification. Delta state indigenes , not NIGERIANs are celebrating the man who make them wretched
WHY THESE IGNORANT FOOLS ARE CELEBRATING THE RELEASE OF A COMMON THIEF WHO DESTROYED THEIR STATE INSTEAD OF USING SAID FUNDS TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR HIS PEOPLE IS BEYOND ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Abeg which state are you from? Who told you he destroyed our state? Is it your state? Akpa of life and destiny
Someone stole from you and left you improverished, yet you celebrate his release. Nigerians continually defy the laws of nature and common sense
nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment