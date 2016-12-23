LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Photos: Nollywood Actress, Chizzy Alichi is a year older today!

Today is Nollywood Actress, Chizzy Alichi's birthday and she just released these lovely pictures. Happy Birthday to her.
Posted by at 12/23/2016 11:12:00 am

26 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Hapi bday

23 December 2016 at 11:12
Iphie Abraham said...

Happy birthday









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 11:15
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Who's she?

23 December 2016 at 11:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy birthday chizzy

23 December 2016 at 11:17
Juliet Iwuno said...

No be some months ago she celebrate her B-Day??? Her own na every 3months??? Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:17
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

HBD

23 December 2016 at 11:18
Ogenah Boris said...

Happy birthday

23 December 2016 at 11:18
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

HBD

23 December 2016 at 11:19
Kojevspin D Realist said...

Happy birthday Chizzy. I hope with your new found fame u now wash ur down below well to avoid the bad odour that used to permeate from the congo.

23 December 2016 at 11:23
Uju Phil said...

Hbd beautiful 😘

23 December 2016 at 11:37
Vina Saviour said...

Happy birthday to her

23 December 2016 at 11:45
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Stunning! Mi likey

23 December 2016 at 12:08
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Stunning! Mi likey

23 December 2016 at 12:08
Ryan said...

Happy birthday chizzy
we love u <3

23 December 2016 at 12:14
Prince Abidogun Ceo HypesTV.com said...

Hbd.
Another Beef at The Headies 2016 – See how Wizkid Snubbed Eva Alordiah’s boyfriend (Video)

23 December 2016 at 12:31
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
huh huh... HBD ANNIVERSARY lovely

23 December 2016 at 13:05
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY





AUNTY LINDA👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

23 December 2016 at 13:12
victoria udo said...

Enter your comment...happy birthday

23 December 2016 at 13:48
EKWUEME CHIBUIKE said...

Black & beautiful but help me & visit #www.cenginedesign.blogspot.com for your engineering Designs

23 December 2016 at 14:53
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************yea!!!!!!! Linda featured meeeeeeeee!!!!!!! Tnkx and tnkx to evry one *********happy Birthday to me!!!!!! #ShinesTeeth#

23 December 2016 at 15:54
chinelo okafor said...

Happy Birthday to Her...

23 December 2016 at 16:02
pam eucharia said...

Ok

23 December 2016 at 19:47
Eazzy Pompey said...

Hbd

23 December 2016 at 20:23
Anonymous said...

Na inside room she dey act her own? She ain't popular joor

23 December 2016 at 20:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

who is she?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:49
Anonymous said...

A Nollywood Actress by name: Chizzy Alichi

24 December 2016 at 09:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts