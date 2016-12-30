Photos: Man jailed for life after stabbing 22-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in senseless attack

Tapiwa Douglas Furusa, attacked Leigh-Anne Mahachi outside of her home in Spotswood Close, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield as she left for work on the morning of Tuesday 12 April. See previous LIB report here
Furusa, of Leonard Place, Clarendon Way, Colchester appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday December 19, for sentencing, after pleading guilty to murder at an earlier hearing on Friday November 18.
He was sentenced to life in prison, to serve a minimum of 26 years behind bars. Bank worker Leigh-Anne had left the house to go to work in the city centre when her mother heard screaming and shouting coming from outside. She looked outside and saw Leigh-Anne’s ex-boyfriend, Furusa, knelt over her, lashing out at the top half of her body with a knife. Leigh-Anne was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
"When Leigh-Anne’s mother ran out of the house, Furusa had left the area, and she was met with a truly horrific sight. I cannot quite put into words the devastating impact this has had on Leigh-Anne’s family. Her mother describes hearing her daughter taking her last breaths, something no parent should ever have to experience."
Furusa fled the area following the attack and drove to Manchester where he later handed himself in, telling officers ‘I stabbed my girlfriend and I think she’s dead.’
DCI Ashmore added: "I am pleased that Furusa pleaded guilty so that Leigh-Anne’s friends and family did not have the ordeal of a trial. "Furusa launched a senseless and incredibly violent attack on Leigh-Anne, who suffered between 30-40 stab wounds.
"She was a young girl with her whole life ahead of her and Furusa took that away in an unprovoked, selfish and frenzied attack. His actions on that day have also robbed a family, Leigh-Anne’s partner and her friends, of a lifetime of memories.”
Following the attack, members of the public, who told police they heard screaming and shouting that morning, ran to help Leigh-Anne, fetching blankets and towels to try and stop the bleeding as they waited for the ambulance to arrive.
Source: South Yorkshire Police/ITV News
