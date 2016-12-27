Photos: Malaysia-based Nigerian man shot dead by police at check point along Owerri Road, days before his wedding

Friday Eto Nduka, a Malaysia-based Igbo guy from Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, who returned to
Nigeria this Christmas for his wedding was allegedly shot dead by police
along Owerri Road in front of his fiancee and brother by a police inspector identified as Mike
Edem, who was attached to a gas station following an argument. Friday
Nduka was supposed to
wed on Dec. 27th, being today. He was shot on December 22.
Confirming the incident, spokesman for the state police command, Andrew Enwerem said that the killer cop is on the run. Quite sad!
