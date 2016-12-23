LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Photos: The lavish lifestyle of Mariam, daughter of defiant Gambia's president, Yahya Jammeh

Mariam is the daughter of Gambia's president, Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down despite losing the December 1 election. Read the post published on Facebook by Retsam Chambali. Her Instagram page is private.
"Mariam Yaya jammeh, Daughter of Thief, Pathological Liar, Murderer, Rapist, Bully, Outgoing President Yaya Jammeh. Yall can see she is about living the lavish lifestyle her dad stole from the hardworked money of Gambians. Sippin' that Vodka Absolute, rolling with 50 bucks notes and hanging in yachts and private jets. My little brother who is her age is back in Gambia living in fear, desperate about life and not knowing what the future holds for him. Waiting for that one person who's gonna come on my post telling me she is innocent and imma shove my phone up in your Ass."





Posted by at 12/23/2016 06:50:00 am

21 comments:

Anonymous said...

I'm here to seek assistance to help my daddy live longer. My daddy has diabetes which have affected his sight too and Doctor has placed him on a diet of fruits, vegetables and other healthy food and medicines which is expensive and not easy to meetup because of lack of money. Please any assistance rendered will go a long way in making my daddies health better. Thank you. This is my email address. Adanma287@gmail.com

23 December 2016 at 07:52
Uju Phil said...

Na today, come to Nigeria and see the lavish lifestyle of the children of both the ex and sitting so called "leaders"! You've seen nothing yet... #CantDeal

23 December 2016 at 07:56
iphie abraham said...

hmmmmmmmmm






lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:59
Uzodave Startech said...

After the whole gossip, no pics to view.

Call us for Fire extinguishers and other Safety and Security products call 08036190791

23 December 2016 at 07:59
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
she knows she no get time again naani

23 December 2016 at 08:00
Anonymous said...

Cotton candy is lavish? Lol absolut vodka is lavish??? Well, its gambia

23 December 2016 at 08:16
cruz said...

I thought they r Muslims? How come she is dressed this way?

23 December 2016 at 08:34
Anonymous said...

Lol @imma shove my phone up in your ass

23 December 2016 at 08:45
Anonymous said...

Lol @imma shove my phone up in your ass

23 December 2016 at 08:47
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Spoilt brat

23 December 2016 at 09:01
ibrahim shoda said...

This one will be collecting nacks on a steady na

23 December 2016 at 09:04
Vivian Reginalds said...

vanity
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:06
Loveth Best said...

Hmmmm

23 December 2016 at 09:29
Ali mohammed said...

Daughter of a man who preaches Islam and indecent dressing of Gambia girls, na she dey almost naked so.

23 December 2016 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

lol!!! if this is Lavish, then may all our Politicians be as lavish as this. If it was a nigerian politician's daughter she will be swimming in a bath of cash or flaunting packs of $100 or $1,000 bills. this is a broke ass girl compared to Nigerian girls.

23 December 2016 at 10:05
Johnson Ekeh said...

And dats Africa for u...All our leaders past and present,Federal or Local do and live d sane way. See them in Clubs,Parties and u wonder if dats d way it was designed to be.God will judge...

23 December 2016 at 10:06
APPLE said...

Little girl you and your father will soon be disgraced . in fact your entire family will soon be chased out.

23 December 2016 at 10:19
Anonymous said...

WHERE IS RHE LAVISH LIFESTYLE? SO AS DAUGHTER OF THE PRESIDENT SHE CANT ENTER YATCH?? Arent Buharis children in jets aswell? AFRICANS MOSTLY ARE BAD MINDED PEOPLE! THE EASIET TARGETS ARE CHILDREN OF POLITICIANS. THE GIRL HAS DONE NOTHING!! Let her be

23 December 2016 at 10:26
Ovi Banks said...

Cant find any lavish lifestyle der.. or is it d cheap vodka?

23 December 2016 at 10:44
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

23 December 2016 at 11:56
Bree said...

She looks local .....wit that kind nails and dirty snickers...abeg na broke ass girl jare...

23 December 2016 at 13:40

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts