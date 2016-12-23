"Mariam Yaya jammeh, Daughter of Thief, Pathological Liar, Murderer, Rapist, Bully, Outgoing President Yaya Jammeh. Yall can see she is about living the lavish lifestyle her dad stole from the hardworked money of Gambians. Sippin' that Vodka Absolute, rolling with 50 bucks notes and hanging in yachts and private jets. My little brother who is her age is back in Gambia living in fear, desperate about life and not knowing what the future holds for him. Waiting for that one person who's gonna come on my post telling me she is innocent and imma shove my phone up in your Ass."
Friday, 23 December 2016
Photos: The lavish lifestyle of Mariam, daughter of defiant Gambia's president, Yahya Jammeh
21 comments:
Na today, come to Nigeria and see the lavish lifestyle of the children of both the ex and sitting so called "leaders"! You've seen nothing yet... #CantDeal
hmmmmmmmmm
lib addict#just passing#
After the whole gossip, no pics to view.
iVabulous said...
she knows she no get time again naani
Cotton candy is lavish? Lol absolut vodka is lavish??? Well, its gambia
I thought they r Muslims? How come she is dressed this way?
Lol @imma shove my phone up in your ass
Spoilt brat
This one will be collecting nacks on a steady na
vanity
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Hmmmm
Daughter of a man who preaches Islam and indecent dressing of Gambia girls, na she dey almost naked so.
lol!!! if this is Lavish, then may all our Politicians be as lavish as this. If it was a nigerian politician's daughter she will be swimming in a bath of cash or flaunting packs of $100 or $1,000 bills. this is a broke ass girl compared to Nigerian girls.
And dats Africa for u...All our leaders past and present,Federal or Local do and live d sane way. See them in Clubs,Parties and u wonder if dats d way it was designed to be.God will judge...
Little girl you and your father will soon be disgraced . in fact your entire family will soon be chased out.
WHERE IS RHE LAVISH LIFESTYLE? SO AS DAUGHTER OF THE PRESIDENT SHE CANT ENTER YATCH?? Arent Buharis children in jets aswell? AFRICANS MOSTLY ARE BAD MINDED PEOPLE! THE EASIET TARGETS ARE CHILDREN OF POLITICIANS. THE GIRL HAS DONE NOTHING!! Let her be
Cant find any lavish lifestyle der.. or is it d cheap vodka?
Ok
She looks local .....wit that kind nails and dirty snickers...abeg na broke ass girl jare...
