Photos: INEC Chairman Yakubu pay condolence visit to IGP Idris over death of police officers in Rivers State

Meanwhile, the commission has set up a four-man committee to investigate the role of it staff in the conduct of the rerun elections. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday in Abuja, it stated that the committee was expected to submit its report on Jan. 30, 2017.
The committee headed by Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, was also mandated to determine the involvement and possible culpability of INEC officials in the conduct and outcome of the elections and "recommend appropriate sanctions against officials involved in any infractions and commendation for exceptional performance"
Other members of the committee includ AVM Ahmed Mu'azu, INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Jacob Jatau, FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner and Omoloja Tajudeen, INEC Deputy Director(Discipline)
More photos below...
17 comments:
Good one...
May the soul of the dead Rest In Peace.
~glo rule your word~ cos I do•
Ok nice
May his soul continue to Rip
May his soul continue to Rip
Seen
lib addict#just passing#
Noted
Condolences visit as what huh? FREEBORN HISS.after the evil u and them commit huh? when are u going to pay CONDOLENCE VISIT TO THE INNOCENT PDP SUPPORTERS AND NIGER DELTA POLICE,SARS AND SOLDIERS BUTCHERD HUH? this is just the beginning. What a scam government of terrorist buhari that has turn all things in Nigeria to apc SUPPORTERS SHAME TO U ALL.
#sad indeed
Ok
Seen
Noted
May their souls rest in peace
Nice... Rip to him
Rest in peace.
RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Just like all his ministers, Yakubu is poor and un-inform choice for INEC. The old-farmer gamble all wrong every time.
Very thoughtful of him. Linda take note!
Post a Comment