Thursday, 22 December 2016

Photos: INEC Chairman Yakubu pay condolence visit to IGP Idris over death of police officers in Rivers State

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu and his management team on Wednesday, December 21st, paid condolence visit to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, for the death of Police officers in the December 10th Rivers re-run election, in his office at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Abuja.

Meanwhile, the commission has set up a four-man committee to investigate the role of it staff in the conduct of the rerun elections. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday in Abuja, it stated that the committee was expected to submit its report on Jan. 30, 2017.

The committee headed by Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, was also mandated to determine the involvement and possible culpability of INEC officials in the conduct and outcome of the elections and "recommend appropriate sanctions against officials involved in any infractions and commendation for exceptional performance"

Other members of the committee includ AVM Ahmed Mu'azu, INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Jacob Jatau, FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner and Omoloja Tajudeen, INEC Deputy Director(Discipline)

More photos below...








17 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Good one...

22 December 2016 at 20:34
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

May the soul of the dead Rest In Peace.



~glo rule your word~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 20:35
Jamila Shaibu said...

Ok nice

22 December 2016 at 20:39
livingstone chibuike said...

May his soul continue to Rip

22 December 2016 at 20:40
livingstone chibuike said...

May his soul continue to Rip

22 December 2016 at 20:40
iphie abraham said...

Seen







lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:42
dj banti said...

Noted

22 December 2016 at 20:46
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Condolences visit as what huh? FREEBORN HISS.after the evil u and them commit huh? when are u going to pay CONDOLENCE VISIT TO THE INNOCENT PDP SUPPORTERS AND NIGER DELTA POLICE,SARS AND SOLDIERS BUTCHERD HUH? this is just the beginning. What a scam government of terrorist buhari that has turn all things in Nigeria to apc SUPPORTERS SHAME TO U ALL.



















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 20:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 20:46
Ogenah Boris said...

Seen

22 December 2016 at 20:48
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Noted

22 December 2016 at 20:50
Eazzy Pompey said...

May their souls rest in peace

22 December 2016 at 20:58
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice... Rip to him

22 December 2016 at 21:28
christie benjamin said...

Rest in peace.

22 December 2016 at 21:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 22:47
Anonymous said...

Just like all his ministers, Yakubu is poor and un-inform choice for INEC. The old-farmer gamble all wrong every time.

22 December 2016 at 23:00
Juliet Iwuno said...

Very thoughtful of him. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 06:06

