Monday, 26 December 2016

Photos: Hit and Run driver kills 400 level OAU medical student

A 400 level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, was killed by a hit and run driver last Tuesday December 20th. According to his colleagues, after Seun was knocked down by the driver, he was rushed to the school's teaching hospital where he stayed in coma for 6 days until he died yesterday December 25th.

He was said to be an outstanding student and the choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship of the school. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Omg

26 December 2016 at 17:51
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

26 December 2016 at 17:52
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

26 December 2016 at 17:53
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Gosh!Such a handsome boy with a great future eww my gosh!EVIL THAT MEN DO@TIMES. U killed a guy with ur car an ran away huh? Yes i understand u did it cause of fear of mob or his people but u would have sacrifice ur life for that na now running away is ANOTHER BIG BONDAGE AN CURSE U HAVE BROUGHT UPON UR SELF OO
tomorrow u will be searching for what is killing u not knowing na this dey behind am
DUDE REST WELL.


















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 17:56
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Rest in peace dearest. May God comfort ur loved ones


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 18:00
Odibe Blessing said...

OMGGG

26 December 2016 at 18:14
Ohiren's Zone said...

Really,really sad!

26 December 2016 at 18:16
harrison odibo said...

What a loss! After all the struggles we go through Med school to be medical doctors. RIP bro!

26 December 2016 at 18:18
Bertila Clu said...

Hmmmmm......God av mercy! Rip oooo

26 December 2016 at 18:19
Anonymous said...

after somebody will suffer to either pass pre-degree or get an outrageous score in jamb and post-jamb and your not even certain of getting biology education in oau talk more of medicine a useless soul will now kill that person, well all i can say is the obvious God is watching us all. So sad, I pray he R'sip

26 December 2016 at 18:22
Anonymous said...

Thank you for posting this linda ikeji, R.I.P brother. May God comfort your family

26 December 2016 at 18:47

