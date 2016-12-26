LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Photos from the glamorous wedding of Shehu Shagari's granddaughter and Namadi Sambo's in-law in Abuja

The grand wedding of Nana Shagari, the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari and her husband Salet Lukat, former Vice President Namadi Sambo's in-law was held over the weekend in Abuja.

Nana, a First Class graduate from the University of Leceister, UK and student at the Nigerian Law School, is the daughter of Muktar Shagari, former deputy governor of Sokoto State and one of the longest serving Ministers during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.See more pics after the cut



5 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Colorful! Congrats to them

26 December 2016 at 09:33
Uju Phil said...

So who's gonna marry poor man's pikin? Congratulations anyways!!!

26 December 2016 at 09:34
livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats to dem again

26 December 2016 at 09:35
Anonymous said...

Another poor mans pickin.

26 December 2016 at 09:49
Odibe Blessing said...

Beautiful!!!!

26 December 2016 at 10:17

