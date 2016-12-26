Photos from the glamorous wedding of Shehu Shagari's granddaughter and Namadi Sambo's in-law in Abuja

The grand wedding of Nana Shagari, the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari and her husband Salet Lukat, former Vice President Namadi Sambo's in-law was held over the weekend in Abuja.
Nana, a First Class graduate from the University of Leceister, UK and student at the Nigerian Law School, is the daughter of Muktar Shagari, former deputy governor of Sokoto State and one of the longest serving Ministers during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.
5 comments:
Colorful! Congrats to them
So who's gonna marry poor man's pikin? Congratulations anyways!!!
Congrats to dem again
Another poor mans pickin.
Beautiful!!!!
