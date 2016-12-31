LIS

Saturday, 31 December 2016

Photos from footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's wedding

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Echiejile yesterday December 30th married his woman, Vwemo Ziregbe in Warri, Delta state. Congrats to the couple. More photos after the cut...



6 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 December 2016 at 12:22
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

31 December 2016 at 12:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy married life to dem


...merited happiness

31 December 2016 at 12:27
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Congrats to them.

Long Live LIB

31 December 2016 at 12:29
Uju Phil said...

Beautiful, see my beautiful Vera and her hubby,s/o! 😘😘 #loveisabeautifulThingy

31 December 2016 at 12:31
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

31 December 2016 at 12:32

