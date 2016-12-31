Photos from footballer Emmanuel Echiejile's wedding

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
congratulations
Happy married life to dem ...merited happiness
Congrats to them.Long Live LIB
Beautiful, see my beautiful Vera and her hubby,s/o! 😘😘 #loveisabeautifulThingy
Congrats to them
Post a Comment
6 comments:
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
congratulations
Happy married life to dem
...merited happiness
Congrats to them.
Long Live LIB
Beautiful, see my beautiful Vera and her hubby,s/o! 😘😘 #loveisabeautifulThingy
Congrats to them
Post a Comment