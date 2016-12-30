LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Photos from the 25th wedding anniversary celebration of Emir of Kano with one of his wives

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II celebrated 25th wedding anniversary with one of his wives yesterday. Congrats to them.
12 comments:

Victor Kachi said...

What else?





30 December 2016 at 10:12
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY N CONGRATS

30 December 2016 at 10:17
Debbie Chelsea said...

Congrats

30 December 2016 at 10:23
Uju Phil said...

HWA... What about his other wives?

30 December 2016 at 10:24
Baba For The Broads said...

30 December 2016 at 10:26
livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats

30 December 2016 at 10:29
Chidera said...

nice cake

30 December 2016 at 10:41
Vivian Reginalds said...

SMH
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 December 2016 at 10:42
Oghenetega said...

King way Soji. .
Na so 4 diff wedding anniversary he will be having including the under age girl...oshheee Baddest

30 December 2016 at 10:43
Anonymous said...

This man is so so unemirlike. He may be dethroned just like his late father...

30 December 2016 at 10:45
Anonymous said...

And people will come and tap. I feel sorry for women. 25 years of sharing your husband with other wives. Choi it is not how long but how we well. 25 year of beign unhappy while the man enjoying his life.

30 December 2016 at 10:58
Saphire Muna said...

.......... Tasteless news............














............ Cristo vive..............

30 December 2016 at 11:04

