Photos: Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ellyman makes merry go round this Christmas with over 1000 bags of rice

Nigerian music sensation, Elias Sunday Ogbu popularly known as Ellyman, the “O Africa and Got The Money” crooner who hails from Ogba Digbo Local Government area of Benue State of Nigeria make merry go round this Christmas in Lagos for the people of Itedo Lekki, Makoko and Yaba.
Ellyman who is a graduate of Peace and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) made it his utmost responsibility this season to put smiles on few people’s faces and he did so passionately as he shared over a thousand bags of rice in the above listed communities. It was a great deal for Ellyman to have been part of their Christmas and there is further plan to repeat the same in other communities ahead of the New Year celebration says his PR Manager Soltesh Iyere.
Ellyman is a singer, songwriter, and a music producer. He is signed to IMO Recordz.
Watch his musical video “O Africa below after the pictures.
Watch (O'Africa): https://youtube.com/watch?v=YaI7_H-AMaw
