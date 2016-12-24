Photos: Ex-President Obasanjo's son set to wed daughter of lotto merchant, Kessington Adebutu, holds introduction ceremony
One of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adejanwo Obasanjo, is set to wed the daughter of billionaire lotto merchant, Kessington Adebutu, Tolulope. The couple had their introduction recently. More photos after the cut...
29 comments:
lovely
congrats to dem
iVabulous said....
so so big men's children wedding dis season...
All the Best
seen
lib addict#just passing#
Happy married life to dem
...merited happiness
She looks like his sugar mummy
Congrats to them
Hian! Isn't that his mother's mate?
Long Live LIB
She attended VFMC. She is extremely brilliant!!!! Congrats babe
***********Ngwanu the rich muna kwantinue to the enrich una class ****
She looks like a mama npki!
Congratulations 🎊
She looks older than the guy, abi is it my eyes.anyways, hml.
Na wa.
She looks like Stella obansanjo
How many kids obj get sef ?
The boy dey marry him mama.
You so called anonymous at 20.44 that called Tope Adebutu a mama nkpi.You have a mother,aunties,cousins,niece I bet they are not all as beautiful as Tope Adebutu.You are just a frustrated,Ignorant,hopeless,uneducated fool.If only you will ever have the opportunity to be around Tope Adebutu she is the most pleasant and kind hearted person.next time get a good quality tooth brush to brush your teeth before you open your dirty stinking mouth to make such a comment. Zainab London.
At anonymous 20.44 keep hiding under anonymous using abusive words on people,you can not even clean Tope Adebutu's bathroom slippers.She is beautiful inside out so i suggest you keep your dirty stinking lousy opinion to your bloody self.Actually I don't think you're a presentable person fool! Zainab London.
Congratulations! My beautiful sister you look very elegant as usual i wish you an everlasting Union. Zainab London.
Okay... Uwa na emekwa ntugari
www.agricbusinesstv.org for your agriculture news
The rich are actually showcasing that they still ball, Wed, build, travel, celebrate, and also dash money at this recession period. Wat is the morals of my statement, dont allow the kingdom of the recession bring u down or change ur focus of being rich. Engr Emy
When money Jam money
@Adebutu kessinton...Owo baba Ijebu😃
@Galore
Where's the daughter
good to married properly
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
I see nightly snoring, I foresee nightly snoring from the woman looking lady in the middle.
