Saturday, 24 December 2016

Photos: Ex-President Obasanjo's son set to wed daughter of lotto merchant, Kessington Adebutu, holds introduction ceremony

One of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adejanwo Obasanjo, is set to wed the daughter of billionaire lotto merchant, Kessington Adebutu, Tolulope. The couple had their introduction recently. More photos after the cut...


29 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

24 December 2016 at 19:23
livingstone chibuike said...

congrats to dem

24 December 2016 at 19:24
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
so so big men's children wedding dis season...

24 December 2016 at 19:26
Loveth Best said...

All the Best

24 December 2016 at 19:27
Iphie Abraham said...

seen







lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy married life to dem


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 19:45
KASHAM KASSA said...

She looks like his sugar mummy

24 December 2016 at 19:47
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

24 December 2016 at 19:59
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hian! Isn't that his mother's mate?

Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 19:59
Anonymous said...

She attended VFMC. She is extremely brilliant!!!! Congrats babe

24 December 2016 at 20:25
Chizzy Liz said...

***********Ngwanu the rich muna kwantinue to the enrich una class ****

24 December 2016 at 20:33
Anonymous said...

She looks like a mama npki!

24 December 2016 at 20:44
Uju Phil said...

Congratulations 🎊

24 December 2016 at 20:50
ifeoma's verdict said...

She looks older than the guy, abi is it my eyes.anyways, hml.

24 December 2016 at 21:16
Deific Ailende said...

Na wa.

24 December 2016 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

She looks like Stella obansanjo

24 December 2016 at 21:23
Anonymous said...

How many kids obj get sef ?

24 December 2016 at 21:41
Anonymous said...

The boy dey marry him mama.

24 December 2016 at 21:41
Zainab said...

You so called anonymous at 20.44 that called Tope Adebutu a mama nkpi.You have a mother,aunties,cousins,niece I bet they are not all as beautiful as Tope Adebutu.You are just a frustrated,Ignorant,hopeless,uneducated fool.If only you will ever have the opportunity to be around Tope Adebutu she is the most pleasant and kind hearted person.next time get a good quality tooth brush to brush your teeth before you open your dirty stinking mouth to make such a comment. Zainab London.

24 December 2016 at 21:43
Zainab said...

At anonymous 20.44 keep hiding under anonymous using abusive words on people,you can not even clean Tope Adebutu's bathroom slippers.She is beautiful inside out so i suggest you keep your dirty stinking lousy opinion to your bloody self.Actually I don't think you're a presentable person fool! Zainab London.

24 December 2016 at 21:55
Zainab said...

Congratulations! My beautiful sister you look very elegant as usual i wish you an everlasting Union. Zainab London.

24 December 2016 at 22:02
Odibe Blessing said...

Okay... Uwa na emekwa ntugari

24 December 2016 at 23:01
Chiebuka uchie-okoro said...

www.agricbusinesstv.org for your agriculture news

25 December 2016 at 00:27
7B9B611E said...

The rich are actually showcasing that they still ball, Wed, build, travel, celebrate, and also dash money at this recession period. Wat is the morals of my statement, dont allow the kingdom of the recession bring u down or change ur focus of being rich. Engr Emy

25 December 2016 at 01:09
GALORE said...

When money Jam money


@Adebutu kessinton...Owo baba Ijebu😃





@Galore

25 December 2016 at 02:11
Anonymous said...

Where's the daughter

25 December 2016 at 03:19
Anonymous said...

good to married properly

25 December 2016 at 03:56
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:05
Oluwatobiloba Olawoye said...

I see nightly snoring, I foresee nightly snoring from the woman looking lady in the middle.

25 December 2016 at 06:22

