Friday, 23 December 2016

Photos: Elderly man stripped naked and paraded in Imo State after he was allegedly caught planting charm in someone's house

The suspect was allegedly caught red handed on December 20th, while attempting to plant charm in someone's house in Ehime Mbano, Imo State. Read the Facebook post published by C IG Iwunze:


"THE MAN YOU'RE SEEING HERE NAKED IS MR GABON IYIAKA FROM UMUDIOPARA UMUNAKANU OWERRI. IN EHIME MBANO LGA.
 HE WAS CAUGHT WITH CHARM TODAY AT CHIEF MARCEL NNODIM'S ( MARLEY) HOUSE WHEN HE WAS ATTEMPTING TO PLANT THE CHARM AT MARLEY'S HOUSE IN THE SAME UMUDIOPARA. MR GABON USED THE KEY HIS NATIVE DOCTOR GAVE HIM TO LOCK CHIEF.MARLEY NNODIM'S HOUSE BEFORE HE WAS CAUGHT. THIS SAME GABON IYIAKA WAS CAUGHT SOMETIME LAST YEAR WHEN HE WAS NAKED AT A MANGO TREE AT UMUDIOPARA SQUARE BATHING. THIS MAN WAS CAUGHT IN CHIEF MARLEY'S HOUSE ON 14TH DECEMBER 2016, HE SAID HE WAS DOING WHAT THE HOLY SPIRIT DIRECTED HIM TO DO. THE CASE WAS POSTPONED TILL DURING THE XMAS. 
JUST LAST NIGHT 19TH DECEMBER 2016, THIS SAME MAN WAS CAUGHT AGAIN RED HANDED DOING THE MAIN THING, PLANTING CHARMS IN THE SAME CHIEF MARLEY'S HOUSE. THIS MAN IS EVIL RIGHT FROM MY CHILDHOOD. HE DESERVE NO PITY. THANK GOD TODAY IS MY VILLAGE MARKET DAY. GUESS WHAT THE YOUTHS ARE DOING WITH HIM IN THE MARKET. 
CHIEF MARLEY IS A POLITICIAN, PHILANTHROPIST, A WELL KNOWN INDIVIDUAL IN EHIME MBANO BUT HE HAS BEEN FINDING IT SO DIFFICULT TO EAT FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS."
More photos below...


43 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Gud

23 December 2016 at 11:13
livingstone chibuike said...

Dats d only thin dey sabi..others ar planing to travel nd see dere love ones while some idiots ar home arrangin dere targets

23 December 2016 at 11:15
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Disgraceful!

23 December 2016 at 11:15
Juliet Iwuno said...

Onye ojoo! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

23 December 2016 at 11:16
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

For this xmas? Wickedness

23 December 2016 at 11:16
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

natutal justice to serve a deterrent, the stigma last forever.

23 December 2016 at 11:16
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmmm,evil man










lib addict#justvpassing#

23 December 2016 at 11:17
Ogenah Boris said...

Good for him

23 December 2016 at 11:17
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

23 December 2016 at 11:27
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

23 December 2016 at 11:28
Anonymous said...

Maybe he's dementia.

23 December 2016 at 11:36
Bree said...

The wicked should not go Unpunished...asap

23 December 2016 at 11:37
Uju Phil said...

Quite sad... Smh

23 December 2016 at 11:39
Vina Saviour said...

Old witch

23 December 2016 at 11:42
Anonymous said...

Very ugly man with an Evil heart

23 December 2016 at 11:54
duru avoline said...

Good for him!

23 December 2016 at 12:07
duru avoline said...

Good for him! Everyday is for the theif, one day is for the owner of the house.

23 December 2016 at 12:13
kunta said...

When the Almighty is tired of your shit..
At his age he still plants charms in people's houses..
What a life.

23 December 2016 at 12:15
Osas the Son of Idahosa said...

A charm given to him by Mallam Rochas and those Fulani herds men in the state just to stop the good work the philanthropist is doing...

23 December 2016 at 12:16
Anonymous said...

Linda, d man looks like an uncle of urs I know. hehehehehe!

23 December 2016 at 12:22
Anonymous said...

thank God, this kinda men should be fazed out from this world. Armstrong chima

23 December 2016 at 12:45
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
this people no get chill at all oo, see as dem strip old man

23 December 2016 at 13:04
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

BAD PEOPLE EVERYWHERE





AUNTY LINDA👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

23 December 2016 at 13:13
Housed-On-Water said...

Short of words

23 December 2016 at 13:22
Anonymous said...

LINDA Help Stop This Jungle Justice same way you Spoke up for Aluu 4.This is their word against his ..he may be mentally challenged for all you know .

23 December 2016 at 13:31
Anonymous said...

Wild and illiterate easterners ..tueh

23 December 2016 at 13:31
Anonymous said...

what are pple doing? he's not ready to repent, so simply delete him!

23 December 2016 at 13:35
Saphire Muna said...

Suffer the witch or wizard not to live abeg... Thus say the Holy book... Now my words....
















............. Liber maniac..........

23 December 2016 at 14:11
Favour Archim said...

hmm wahala der Ooo what's his gain of doing all these wicked to someone

23 December 2016 at 14:39
EKWUEME CHIBUIKE said...

Police will set him free so waste of time... Just Leave him & click #www.cenginedesign.blogspot.com for your engineering Design

23 December 2016 at 14:51
Amanda Austins said...

I wish Nkwerre my people will emulate this...expose the evil men and women.

23 December 2016 at 14:55
chosengospel said...

They should go and dump him in the river, "suffer no witch to live".

23 December 2016 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

This elderly man has a psychiatric aliment. He needs help. The Chief has gastrointestinal issue. He needs medical attention. A key planted in the soil has no bearing to your life unless it is your car key and you have lost the spare. Shelve all these diabolic thought process. It is palmwine talk.

23 December 2016 at 17:37
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************for dix ur Okenye na iim u still dey ruo aruru ala********ndi Obodo Bonario na Linda ******

23 December 2016 at 17:51
RareSpecie Z said...

Hang me a Wizard.
Burn him on the Stake jst like the GOOD ol Dayz.

23 December 2016 at 21:25
Vic said...

Nawa o.... Things dey happen... How does the state court system judge this if the matter eventually gets to the police. Quite annoying the man is dragging "the holy spirit" in something diabolic, which implies the evil man is familiar with the religion of Christianity.

23 December 2016 at 21:37
Anonymous said...

Thank God for Chief Marley. He will now be restored to his former glory. Halleluya!!!!

23 December 2016 at 21:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:49
JAO said...

Old man, see your life.

23 December 2016 at 22:31
Anonymous said...

Ignorance...
This man obviously has Alzheimer's or senile dementia and help

23 December 2016 at 22:52
bhaire said...

You must be very stupid mentally what. Wait this type of old men use their diabolical charms to change your destiny den you will know how far

24 December 2016 at 06:52
MICHEAL ONUNAKU said...

Just Imagine!!! People will be coming home for Xmas while this man has already nailed a target Thank God he was caught.....

24 December 2016 at 08:10

