Photos: Elderly man stripped naked and paraded in Imo State after he was allegedly caught planting charm in someone's house

"THE MAN YOU'RE SEEING HERE NAKED IS MR GABON IYIAKA FROM UMUDIOPARA UMUNAKANU OWERRI. IN EHIME MBANO LGA.
HE WAS CAUGHT WITH CHARM TODAY AT CHIEF MARCEL NNODIM'S ( MARLEY) HOUSE WHEN HE WAS ATTEMPTING TO PLANT THE CHARM AT MARLEY'S HOUSE IN THE SAME UMUDIOPARA. MR GABON USED THE KEY HIS NATIVE DOCTOR GAVE HIM TO LOCK CHIEF.MARLEY NNODIM'S HOUSE BEFORE HE WAS CAUGHT. THIS SAME GABON IYIAKA WAS CAUGHT SOMETIME LAST YEAR WHEN HE WAS NAKED AT A MANGO TREE AT UMUDIOPARA SQUARE BATHING. THIS MAN WAS CAUGHT IN CHIEF MARLEY'S HOUSE ON 14TH DECEMBER 2016, HE SAID HE WAS DOING WHAT THE HOLY SPIRIT DIRECTED HIM TO DO. THE CASE WAS POSTPONED TILL DURING THE XMAS.
JUST LAST NIGHT 19TH DECEMBER 2016, THIS SAME MAN WAS CAUGHT AGAIN RED HANDED DOING THE MAIN THING, PLANTING CHARMS IN THE SAME CHIEF MARLEY'S HOUSE. THIS MAN IS EVIL RIGHT FROM MY CHILDHOOD. HE DESERVE NO PITY. THANK GOD TODAY IS MY VILLAGE MARKET DAY. GUESS WHAT THE YOUTHS ARE DOING WITH HIM IN THE MARKET.
CHIEF MARLEY IS A POLITICIAN, PHILANTHROPIST, A WELL KNOWN INDIVIDUAL IN EHIME MBANO BUT HE HAS BEEN FINDING IT SO DIFFICULT TO EAT FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS."
Gud
Dats d only thin dey sabi..others ar planing to travel nd see dere love ones while some idiots ar home arrangin dere targets
Disgraceful!
Onye ojoo! Linda take note!
Na waoo
For this xmas? Wickedness
natutal justice to serve a deterrent, the stigma last forever.
Hmmmmmmmmm,evil man
lib addict#justvpassing#
Good for him
Good one!@this age huh? Please where is the charms huh? WELL THEIR EVIL KEEP GROW WITH THEM AS THE DAY PASS SO DON'T PITY HIM CAUSE OF HIS AGE PITY THE YOUNG PEOPLE HE HAS BUTCHERD WITH HIS CHARMS. See his elapse belle. IS LIKE THE EVIL OLD MAN DEY DO GYM HUH? Well if una dey sure freeborn is in support of this disgrace MAKE UNA KILL AM NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED. AGE HAS NOTING TO DO WITH PUNISHMENT OF EVIL. Why covering his old evil dick huh? I pity widows wey dey around him.
Freeborn wept on ur grave!
#sad indeed
Maybe he's dementia.
The wicked should not go Unpunished...asap
Quite sad... Smh
Old witch
Very ugly man with an Evil heart
Good for him!
Good for him! Everyday is for the theif, one day is for the owner of the house.
When the Almighty is tired of your shit..
At his age he still plants charms in people's houses..
What a life.
A charm given to him by Mallam Rochas and those Fulani herds men in the state just to stop the good work the philanthropist is doing...
Linda, d man looks like an uncle of urs I know. hehehehehe!
thank God, this kinda men should be fazed out from this world. Armstrong chima
iVabulous said...
this people no get chill at all oo, see as dem strip old man
BAD PEOPLE EVERYWHERE
AUNTY LINDA👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Short of words
LINDA Help Stop This Jungle Justice same way you Spoke up for Aluu 4.This is their word against his ..he may be mentally challenged for all you know .
Wild and illiterate easterners ..tueh
what are pple doing? he's not ready to repent, so simply delete him!
Suffer the witch or wizard not to live abeg... Thus say the Holy book... Now my words....
............. Liber maniac..........
hmm wahala der Ooo what's his gain of doing all these wicked to someone
Police will set him free so waste of time... Just Leave him & click #www.cenginedesign.blogspot.com for your engineering Design
I wish Nkwerre my people will emulate this...expose the evil men and women.
They should go and dump him in the river, "suffer no witch to live".
This elderly man has a psychiatric aliment. He needs help. The Chief has gastrointestinal issue. He needs medical attention. A key planted in the soil has no bearing to your life unless it is your car key and you have lost the spare. Shelve all these diabolic thought process. It is palmwine talk.
**********************for dix ur Okenye na iim u still dey ruo aruru ala********ndi Obodo Bonario na Linda ******
Hang me a Wizard.
Burn him on the Stake jst like the GOOD ol Dayz.
Nawa o.... Things dey happen... How does the state court system judge this if the matter eventually gets to the police. Quite annoying the man is dragging "the holy spirit" in something diabolic, which implies the evil man is familiar with the religion of Christianity.
Thank God for Chief Marley. He will now be restored to his former glory. Halleluya!!!!
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Old man, see your life.
Ignorance...
This man obviously has Alzheimer's or senile dementia and help
You must be very stupid mentally what. Wait this type of old men use their diabolical charms to change your destiny den you will know how far
Just Imagine!!! People will be coming home for Xmas while this man has already nailed a target Thank God he was caught.....
