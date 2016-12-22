LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Photos: Actress Funke Akindele Bello moves into new home in Lagos

Actress, Funke Akindele shared photos on snapchat saying she is moving into her new home at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos. Congrats to her! See more photos after the cut.





Posted by at 12/22/2016 12:38:00 pm

42 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats to dem

22 December 2016 at 12:42
Anonymous said...

Please who can help me with little money or spare food stuffs to prepare for Christmas too .I will be very grateful thank you. Bellaright695@yahoo.com

22 December 2016 at 12:42
Saphire Muna said...

........ She rented a flat?........
















.............. Liber maniac.......

22 December 2016 at 12:43
Uju Phil said...

Congratulations Jenifa... 😘

22 December 2016 at 12:43
Eazzy Pompey said...

Whaoo. Nice one funki

22 December 2016 at 12:43
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hope it's not rented.. congrats

Long Live LIB

22 December 2016 at 12:44
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************I ahte dix sorta life with so much passion *******ngwa y are u showing us kita?????? Y ix ahe posting on socaol media************ttufia for all dix celebrities **********I don't envy una lifestyle **********can be so petty********biko carry ur Ofe mmanu face and get off here

22 December 2016 at 12:45
Ugwuanyi Uchenna said...

#DoubleXmas Celebration

22 December 2016 at 13:13
chinelo okafor said...

Una dey Try! Everything.. Jimm! Straight to Social media. Ike dikwa unu o...

22 December 2016 at 13:15
Jamila Shaibu said...

Good one

22 December 2016 at 13:15
Edith Adeniyi said...

Celebrating rented apartment. These people are really from a wretched background and wretched mentality.

22 December 2016 at 13:20
Anonymous said...

**Which kai unattractive sofa be ds?

22 December 2016 at 13:21
evy claret said...

Okay seen


Eva Da Diva...

22 December 2016 at 13:26
Anonymous said...

whats her snapchat?

22 December 2016 at 13:28
Cruz said...

Nice crib jenny bae

22 December 2016 at 13:28
Anonymous said...

Congrats girl but please dont give out your new location like that. The name of the estate isnt necessary. People can be wicked.

22 December 2016 at 13:31
AG realty said...

Congratulations Jenifa. Its a thing of joy but why cant you make it private.

22 December 2016 at 13:34
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to her. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:41
iphie abraham said...

congrats to her






lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

The terrifying thing with our celebs is that regardless of how much they've seen touring the world, they still come back home and live in these "masquerade" furnished and designed homes. Well, I guess the most important thing is to be happy for her success bcos she's really been blessed.

22 December 2016 at 13:55
Adeleye Victor said...

well, congrats to her

22 December 2016 at 14:15
Anonymous said...

funke i love you but this is totally unnecessary. everything must not end up on social media. and u r even giving out location. be wise dear

22 December 2016 at 14:27
Goldmine said...

If you are just moving into a new house, even if it is yours, is it early? Why are you publicizing it? Did you hear when I moved into mine? This fake life is disgusting.

22 December 2016 at 14:31
Goldmine said...

If you are just moving into a new house, even if it is yours, is it early? Why are you publicizing it? Did you hear when I moved into mine? This fake life is disgusting.

22 December 2016 at 14:32
Anonymous said...

Nonsense, her hands and fingers must really be itchy.
Everything is now news, served hot on social media.
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew.

22 December 2016 at 14:33
Jade said...

Why would she put up her address out there for all to see? Ever heard of being security conscious?

22 December 2016 at 14:40
Anonymous said...

Congrats. But the furniture though!

22 December 2016 at 14:41
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

Any serious lady for a serious relationship should feel free and kindly contact or whatsapp me 08183165717,.....please and please no joke...i am serious....thanks

22 December 2016 at 14:46
Anonymous said...

I like you Funke but please keep your home and marriage private which includes your home,address its not neccesary

22 December 2016 at 14:46
Anonymous said...

Whether rented or built just be happy for her. Peeps sounding with hate pls stop and be happy don't complain it's her choice not urs,check urself.

22 December 2016 at 14:48
kola dammy said...

It's not a crime to appreciate what u have! When u celebrate people, they will cerebrate with you....so don't envy anyone for your own progress to come quickly. I wish you a bigger congrats either rent or personal home congrats. None of your property will lost, i celebrate with you....

22 December 2016 at 14:57
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice one.... You go fear bags ��.. Congrats dear

22 December 2016 at 14:58
AGB said...

Have you bought a house for yourself?

22 December 2016 at 16:58
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

22 December 2016 at 17:19
Anonymous said...

Why re u pple criticising her,its her life nd her biz.wen linda was showing off wit her banana island house,she was doing d right thing abi,now funke is doing hers now,she is wrong.human being sha

22 December 2016 at 17:24
'Kola said...

Want to live around celebrities?
Land Available in an estate directly opposite Amen estate, Eleko Road at a ridiculously affordable price. Call 'Kola: +2348083084387 for more details/inspection.

22 December 2016 at 18:32
Anonymous said...

Must we know? People move every day. From country to country, state to state, city to city, one part of the town to the other. Please neeexxxxttttt.

22 December 2016 at 19:01
Anonymous said...

That furniture is really creepy, looks like Aba made. Funke, update your taste.

22 December 2016 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

That furniture is really creepy, looks like Aba made. Funke, update your taste.

22 December 2016 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

Must we know? People move every day. From country to country, state to state, city to city, one part of the town to the other. Please neeexxxxttttt.

22 December 2016 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

No envy, but your interior is ugly.

22 December 2016 at 19:11
Anonymous said...

Shut the fuck up hater! Her choice, why beefing, you can't do it doesn't mean she can't. Her ofe mmanu face sure sells more than your #genegiveme face.

22 December 2016 at 19:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts