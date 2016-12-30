Photos: 72 year old man apprehended with female human skull in Osun

When interrogated, he said a herbalist by the name Tajudeen Jawesola, had asked him to exhume skulls from graves in a cemetery in return for N10,000.
He was caught while exhuming one of the corpse buried in the cemetery. He blamed his act on the devil, saying it was a "big mistake"
“It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him. Everybody knows Jawesola to be a herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work. He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It is a mistake”he said
13 comments:
Dis yoruba fool nids to b interrogated wella.
Which kind world be dis
Voodoo has rose so high
May God protect us all from d hands of all dis wicked men and women.
Godtakeover
How are we sure this was exhume? why is it that people no longer have respect for the dead again? look at him at 72 he'll soon die too will he be happy if someone do same to his head? wonders shall never end!
All in yoruba land! A fool@72 is a fool forever. so na because of ordinary 10.000 u took this drastical dangerous step huh? WELL THEY SHOULD LEAVE HIM ALL NA TERRORIST BUHARI'S FAULT AFTERALL HE DIDN'T STEAL KILL OR KIDNAP na just dangerous hustle he did.
#sad indeed
Devilish idiot.
At 72? It's a pity
Long Live LIB
Evil man.
Evil
Hausa Muslims gets killing while yoruba Muslims do juju as per alfa level
evil
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
So u killed someone cos of jawesola?!
...merited happiness
At your age papa. You are exhuming human head for N10,000.
This is outrageous.
How will his family members feel? God help us.
