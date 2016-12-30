LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Photos: 72 year old man apprehended with female human skull in Osun

72 year old, Idris Ajao, has been arrested by the Osun State police command for being in possession of a female human skull. Ajao who claims to be bricklayer, was arrested today while transporting the human part to Iwo.

When interrogated, he said a herbalist by the name Tajudeen Jawesola, had asked him to exhume skulls from graves in a cemetery in return for N10,000.




He was caught while exhuming one of the corpse buried in the cemetery. He blamed his act on the devil, saying it was a "big mistake"
“It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him. Everybody knows Jawesola to be a herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work. He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It is a mistake”he said
13 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Dis yoruba fool nids to b interrogated wella.

30 December 2016 at 19:14
dj banti said...

Which kind world be dis
Voodoo has rose so high
May God protect us all from d hands of all dis wicked men and women.
Godtakeover

30 December 2016 at 19:19
Grace Offonime said...

How are we sure this was exhume? why is it that people no longer have respect for the dead again? look at him at 72 he'll soon die too will he be happy if someone do same to his head? wonders shall never end!

30 December 2016 at 19:19
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

All in yoruba land! A fool@72 is a fool forever. so na because of ordinary 10.000 u took this drastical dangerous step huh? WELL THEY SHOULD LEAVE HIM ALL NA TERRORIST BUHARI'S FAULT AFTERALL HE DIDN'T STEAL KILL OR KIDNAP na just dangerous hustle he did.



















#sad indeed

30 December 2016 at 19:22
Ohiren's Zone said...

Devilish idiot.

30 December 2016 at 19:23
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

At 72? It's a pity


Long Live LIB

30 December 2016 at 19:28
Funmi Ambode said...

Evil man.


30 December 2016 at 19:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Evil

30 December 2016 at 19:43
ijeoma julien said...

Hausa Muslims gets killing while yoruba Muslims do juju as per alfa level

30 December 2016 at 19:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

evil
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 December 2016 at 19:57
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

So u killed someone cos of jawesola?!


...merited happiness

30 December 2016 at 20:00
Anonymous said...

At your age papa. You are exhuming human head for N10,000.

This is outrageous.

How We Attained Academic Excellence - 10 First Class Grauates Revealed Their Secrets

30 December 2016 at 20:06
kamustaka79 bluestone said...

How will his family members feel? God help us.

30 December 2016 at 20:10

