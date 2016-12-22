LIS

Photo: Woman kidnapped in front of her children in Festac is a Nigeria Customs officer

Yesterday, LIB reported that unidentified gunmen kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of her children in Festac on Tuesday, December 20th.

The woman has been identified as Mrs Comfort Alaba, a Nigerian Customs Service Officer attache to SDV, a bonded terminal at the NCS Tincan Island Command. She was kidnapped near an eatery on 22 Road, Festac Town.


Mrs Alaba was in company of her children when the gunmen, who rode in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked EPE103CY, stormed the area around 8:00p.m. and took her away. According to the victim's daughter Faith, who reported the kidnap on Twitter yesterday:

"We were at TFC at 22 road, FESTAC outside in the car and two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me. We ran away and by the time we looked back as we were screaming for help, they zoomed off with her insides. This is the plate number of the black Murano jeep EPE103CY. God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me. She is everything to us. They were two men and they were not wearing mask. I saw them at close range but I won’t be able to recognise them. I don’t know if anyone has any grudge against my mum. But I am appealing to them to please free her. Already, we have notified the police at Area E but nothing has been done so far to the best of our knowledge. However, we have not been contacted by the kidnappers."

Meanwhile, spokesman for NCS at Tincan Island, Uche Ejesieme, who confirmed the incident said the agency’s headquarters has been contacted.

"The lady is attached to SDV, one of custom’s bonded terminal, attached to Tincan Island Command" said Ejesieme.
livingstone chibuike said...

God takeover..jus prayin for her safety

22 December 2016 at 12:41
Anonymous said...

They are revealing she works with customs, is that so the kidnappers should increase the ransom fee? May God rescue her safely.

22 December 2016 at 12:42
Uju Phil said...

Chaiya... Such harrowing experience. I pray for her safety and release 🙏

22 December 2016 at 12:47
Chizzy Liz said...

********************whoose container she don cease********nke one onye nna????????? I pray dem go release her shaaa********

22 December 2016 at 12:47
christie benjamin said...

Na waaoh....i pray she returns safely.

22 December 2016 at 13:09
Eazzy Pompey said...

Hold ur peace. Nothing will happen to her na recession cause am

22 December 2016 at 13:20
evy claret said...

You were able to remember the plate number vividly well, but you won't be able to recognize the guys you saw at close range

Hmmm, i understand your fear



Eva Da Diva...

22 December 2016 at 13:28
Juliet Iwuno said...

I pray she is safe. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:34
Jamila Shaibu said...

Eyahhhh

22 December 2016 at 13:41
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

BAD BELLE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






22 December 2016 at 13:59
Lord dugbe said...

Chances're the kidnappers're privy to her employment info,the kidnapping may not be unconnected to happenings at the port i.e recent seizure of a container filled with arms and ammunition

22 December 2016 at 14:03
Anonymous said...

She works is customs...nothing happens for nothing..it is written the sins of men shall surely come after them and this goes for every corrupt person in some position or the other.

22 December 2016 at 14:29
Anonymous said...

of wot use is dis information now if not to make those people demand for more money. if it is indeed a kidnap to start with. may God help her

22 December 2016 at 14:31
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

