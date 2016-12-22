Photo: Woman kidnapped in front of her children in Festac is a Nigeria Customs officer

The woman has been identified as Mrs Comfort Alaba, a Nigerian Customs Service Officer attache to SDV, a bonded terminal at the NCS Tincan Island Command. She was kidnapped near an eatery on 22 Road, Festac Town.
Mrs Alaba was in company of her children when the gunmen, who rode in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked EPE103CY, stormed the area around 8:00p.m. and took her away. According to the victim's daughter Faith, who reported the kidnap on Twitter yesterday:
"We were at TFC at 22 road, FESTAC outside in the car and two men came around. My sister ran out of the car. My mother was still screaming and struggling when the other one pointed a gun at me. We ran away and by the time we looked back as we were screaming for help, they zoomed off with her insides. This is the plate number of the black Murano jeep EPE103CY. God please don’t let my enemies laugh at me. She is everything to us. They were two men and they were not wearing mask. I saw them at close range but I won’t be able to recognise them. I don’t know if anyone has any grudge against my mum. But I am appealing to them to please free her. Already, we have notified the police at Area E but nothing has been done so far to the best of our knowledge. However, we have not been contacted by the kidnappers."
Meanwhile, spokesman for NCS at Tincan Island, Uche Ejesieme, who confirmed the incident said the agency’s headquarters has been contacted.
"The lady is attached to SDV, one of custom’s bonded terminal, attached to Tincan Island Command" said Ejesieme.
14 comments:
God takeover..jus prayin for her safety
They are revealing she works with customs, is that so the kidnappers should increase the ransom fee? May God rescue her safely.
Chaiya... Such harrowing experience. I pray for her safety and release 🙏
********************whoose container she don cease********nke one onye nna????????? I pray dem go release her shaaa********
Na waaoh....i pray she returns safely.
Hold ur peace. Nothing will happen to her na recession cause am
You were able to remember the plate number vividly well, but you won't be able to recognize the guys you saw at close range
Hmmm, i understand your fear
Eva Da Diva...
I pray she is safe. Linda take note!
Eyahhhh
BAD BELLE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Chances're the kidnappers're privy to her employment info,the kidnapping may not be unconnected to happenings at the port i.e recent seizure of a container filled with arms and ammunition
She works is customs...nothing happens for nothing..it is written the sins of men shall surely come after them and this goes for every corrupt person in some position or the other.
of wot use is dis information now if not to make those people demand for more money. if it is indeed a kidnap to start with. may God help her
