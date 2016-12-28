LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Photo: Truck belonging to Dangote Group allegedly crushes 2nd Republic Senator to death

A second republic senator, Muktar Abdulkarim, was crushed to death by a truck allegedly belonging to Dangote Group Plc along the Kano-Zamfara expressway on Friday December 28th. According to Sahara Reporters, the Senator's brother, Buhari Abdulkarim, an architect, and his driver were injured in the accident and are currently receiving medical attention at Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.
Posted by at 12/28/2016 08:43:00 am

12 comments:

obiora said...

One thing must kill a man. RIP!

28 December 2016 at 08:44
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmm....RIP

28 December 2016 at 08:47
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmm....RIP

28 December 2016 at 08:47
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip to dem

28 December 2016 at 08:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Dangote truck again! well na his people sha. DANGOTE NEVER TELL US THE SECRET OF THIS OO. THE FUNNIEST THING IS THAT ONCE DANGOTE TRUCK KILL THE DRIVER WILL RUN LEAVING THE TRUCK FOR POLICE TO TAKE AND SOME ONE WILL TELL ME DANGOTE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE dangote is using this to renew his money like it or not.
FREEBORN DON'T SEND OO HE MUST THE TRUTH HOW IT FOOLS GO TO HELL
dangote is using their blood to renew his money like it or not.


























#sad indeed

28 December 2016 at 08:51
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Dangote truck again! well na his people sha. DANGOTE NEVER TELL US THE SECRET OF THIS OO. THE FUNNIEST THING IS THAT ONCE DANGOTE TRUCK KILL THE DRIVER WILL RUN LEAVING THE TRUCK FOR POLICE TO TAKE AND SOME ONE WILL TELL ME DANGOTE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE dangote is using this to renew his money like it or not.
FREEBORN DON'T SEND OO HE MUST THE TRUTH HOW IT FOOLS GO TO HELL
dangote is using their blood to renew his money like it or not.


























#sad indeed

28 December 2016 at 08:52
Uju Phil said...

Omg... What's with Dangote's truck drivers? Rest on Sir. #Sad

28 December 2016 at 08:54
Anonymous said...

Dangote again. Something is wrong somewhere.....He should sack all his drivers,they are reckless and arrogant.

28 December 2016 at 08:54
daniel ubong said...

This Dangote truck has been killing people like never before!God take over.

28 December 2016 at 08:59
eberomah kingsley said...

Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good.
No Investment Fees Required.
Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did.

http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING

28 December 2016 at 09:04
9ja Parrot said...

To the deceased, RIP. Linda, that date is conflicting!

28 December 2016 at 09:06
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Dangote sacrificing innocent souls since time immemorial. RIP sir


Long Live LIB

28 December 2016 at 09:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts