Photo: Truck belonging to Dangote Group allegedly crushes 2nd Republic Senator to death

A second republic senator, Muktar Abdulkarim, was crushed to death by a truck allegedly belonging to Dangote Group Plc along the Kano-Zamfara expressway on Friday December 28th. According to Sahara Reporters, the Senator's brother, Buhari Abdulkarim, an architect, and his driver were injured in the accident and are currently receiving medical attention at Uthman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.
Dangote truck again! well na his people sha. DANGOTE NEVER TELL US THE SECRET OF THIS OO. THE FUNNIEST THING IS THAT ONCE DANGOTE TRUCK KILL THE DRIVER WILL RUN LEAVING THE TRUCK FOR POLICE TO TAKE AND SOME ONE WILL TELL ME DANGOTE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE dangote is using this to renew his money like it or not.
dangote is using their blood to renew his money like it or not.
Omg... What's with Dangote's truck drivers? Rest on Sir. #Sad
Dangote again. Something is wrong somewhere.....He should sack all his drivers,they are reckless and arrogant.
This Dangote truck has been killing people like never before!God take over.
To the deceased, RIP. Linda, that date is conflicting!
Dangote sacrificing innocent souls since time immemorial. RIP sir
