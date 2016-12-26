LIS

Photo: Quranic school teacher in Kano planning to marry off 13-year-old daughter to his friend,56

A man in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano has planned to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu to his 56-year-old friend, on Friday, December 30th. The father is a Quranic teacher while his friend already has three wives and many grandchildren.

A relative raised the alarm on Saturday, December 24th, when she took the teenager to Freedom Radio office in Sharada for a media campaign against the marriage.


The teenager, crying, told Daily Nigerian reporter that she does not love the man, saying she always cried whenever the matter was brought up.

The relative, who pleaded anonymity, said she is calling for authorities, especially Kano State governor and Emir of Kano, to intervene and abort the marriage, billed to hold Friday next week. She said she was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has three wives and many grown up children.
"The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and governor of Kano to help intervene," he said. She also disclosed that the father plans to marry off Bilikisu's sister of almost same age on the same day.
Source: Jaafa Jaafar/Daily Nigerian
12 comments:

Anonymous said...

May God open their eyes to this crazy tradition

26 December 2016 at 09:18
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Muslim tuah!Quranic teach u call huh? EVEN MOHAMMED MARRY HIS OWN WIFE@5 TO 6 YEARS SO YOU GUYS SHOULD NOT BE SURPRISE ON ANY THING ABOUT MUSLIMS THESE POEPL ARE CONDEMN.a man marry off 13-year-old daughter to his friend,56 hmmm what of the ones we didn't hear huh? PEDOPHILES AND TERRORISM IS LEGAL OR TEACHING OF ISLAM SO THEY SHOULD CARRY GO.
Cancer in the name of a religion.

























#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 09:25
Uju Phil said...

Poor child quite unfoutunate you're born in the mist of pedophiles. #Sad

26 December 2016 at 09:26
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I wonder what kind of mentality will allow a child be married off at 13years. They will say their religion permits it!


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 09:26
ifeoma's verdict said...

This is not news aunty linda, its their culture and theres notin anybody can do abt it.and to thinks the concerned relative is appealing to the emir, i laugh.

26 December 2016 at 09:26
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Too bad

26 December 2016 at 09:29
FRESH said...

This thing baffles me about Muslims.How does an adult male, with a full grown penis,feel,penetrating a child during sex?

26 December 2016 at 09:32
livingstone chibuike said...

Oooh God hausa people

26 December 2016 at 09:33
livingstone chibuike said...

dat her dad is an imbecil

26 December 2016 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

When will this barbaric behaviour stop. Instead of the pontificating Emir to bring his people into the 21st century, he is busy jumping around like some archaic desert tribal ruler.

26 December 2016 at 09:47
Odibe Blessing said...

What's wrong with northerners sef.... Smhhh... just glad, I'm not from dat part of the world

26 December 2016 at 10:27
Juliet Iwuno said...

Na dem way nah! Linda take note!

26 December 2016 at 10:35

