Photo: Quranic school teacher in Kano planning to marry off 13-year-old daughter to his friend,56

A relative raised the alarm on Saturday, December 24th, when she took the teenager to Freedom Radio office in Sharada for a media campaign against the marriage.
The teenager, crying, told Daily Nigerian reporter that she does not love the man, saying she always cried whenever the matter was brought up.
The relative, who pleaded anonymity, said she is calling for authorities, especially Kano State governor and Emir of Kano, to intervene and abort the marriage, billed to hold Friday next week. She said she was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has three wives and many grown up children.
"The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and governor of Kano to help intervene," he said. She also disclosed that the father plans to marry off Bilikisu's sister of almost same age on the same day.Source: Jaafa Jaafar/Daily Nigerian
12 comments:
