LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Photo of the day!

This has gone viral on twitter. Pictured is a young female graduate (presumably), being celebrated by elderly women.
23 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Lol

22 December 2016 at 12:37
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dere r places like dis in Nigeria still o


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 12:39
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************hahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahaha....... Like a throwback or something????????? I can only imagine dix in ma head*******ma dad told us dix sorta thing happens den when uni cert was such a big deal*************



Well dat must be somewhr in Kenya ********

22 December 2016 at 12:40
Saphire Muna said...

Please dnt tell us where this thing happened... 😯....













.............. Liber maniac........

22 December 2016 at 12:41
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Aww that reminds me how Niger deltan celebrated my father in 60's when he came back to Nigeria.IS LIKE SHE IS THE FIRST FEMALE GRADUATE IN THEIR LAND so heavenly freeborn is not against,she is like a god among men in their midst!
hope u came back with first class certificate oo




















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 12:42
Oghenetega said...

I dey fear Villagers Ooo.
Hmmmmmmmmm.
Mk them no go enter her...

22 December 2016 at 12:42
Uju Phil said...

Awwww... Maybe she's the first graduate in her town!

22 December 2016 at 12:44
Anonymous said...

22 December 2016 at 12:44
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lol

Long Live LIB

22 December 2016 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

She's probably the only educated woman in her village, congrats

22 December 2016 at 12:46
dj banti said...

Dope but dis happened in ........ And not in nigeria

22 December 2016 at 12:46
Anonymous said...

Chai, maybe d 1st in dia community.

22 December 2016 at 13:11
RareSpecie Z said...

Dope!!
Still Intellectually Deviant tho.

22 December 2016 at 13:20
Mr 47 said...

Congratulations Sister‎.

22 December 2016 at 13:28
Juliet Iwuno said...

Awwwwww! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:40
Jamila Shaibu said...

Seen

22 December 2016 at 13:47
kunta said...

She is the only graduate in their community..
No blame them..

22 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

Eyyyyyaa a woman with a good heart being celebrated. Nice1

22 December 2016 at 13:53
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
there is a good explanation for dis sha maybe her father is a good chief or her mother is good women leader

22 December 2016 at 14:17
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

22 December 2016 at 14:47
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice...

22 December 2016 at 17:21
daniel ubong said...

Hope this happiness is from the bottom of their heart.

22 December 2016 at 17:31

