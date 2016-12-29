LIS

Thursday, 29 December 2016

Photo: Lagos state police command arrests suspect caught stealing "Operation Light Up Lagos'' cable

The Lagos State Command in the early hours of today December 29th arrested a 24 year old man, Adamu Mohammed, pictured above, while he was vandalizing the "operation light up Lagos' cable"

The command's operatives from Owode onirin while on patrol sighted the suspect vandalizing the cable. He was consequently arrested.
The suspect who was in possession of a 10 metre long cable has confessed to the crime and stated that he was to sell the cable and use the proceedings to celebrate new year.

The commissioner of police Cp Fatai Owoseni has directed that the suspect be transferred to SCIID Panti for further investigation as he warns that the command will not tolerate any form of criminality in Lagos.
Posted by at 12/29/2016 09:21:00 pm

2 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See his hausa fulani face. THEY SHOULD PUNISH HIM. imagine stealing in lagos when north dey FREEBORN HISS!























#sad indeed

29 December 2016 at 21:25
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It's a pity.


Long Live LIB

29 December 2016 at 21:28

