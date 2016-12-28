A statement released by the public relations officer of the security firm, Kingsley Madaki, says Usman confessed to been a member of the insurgents. He has been handed over to army officers at Gowon Barracks.
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Photo: Fleeing Boko Haram suspect arrested in Abuja
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 12/28/2016 11:05:00 am
