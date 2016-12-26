Photo: Corps member kidnapped along with two female passengers regains freedom

The women were on the first bus that departed the company's Lagos terminal. According to information shared via Ms. Obot's phone with her family from an unknown destination, where she is being held captive, indicated that after robbing the passengers in the vehicle, three women were taken away by the kidnappers, who then demanded a N5million ransom.
The kidnappers also demanded N10m from the father of Grace Edegware. Ms Edegware is a graduate of Accountancy from Delta state Polytechnic, Ozoro, who was deployed by NYSC to Lagos state. Ms. Obot, an English Language graduate of the University of Uyo is an employee of Riders For Help Inc, an Abuja based non-profit organization.
A statement issued by NYSC Management yesterday, December 25th,commends the efforts of security agencies towards safe rescue of the Corps member.
"We also thank all Nigerians that had shown concern about her plight even as we count on the continued support of all stakeholders for the safety of Corps members wherever they are serving in the country."
6 comments:
Thank God for their lifes. HOPE THE FULANI THAT KIDNAP THEM DIDN'T TOUCH THEIR PRIVATE PARTS HUH? See what nigerians imported by voting in a fulani islamist hmm na wa oh.
FREEBORNS COMMENTs HATERS HERE WILL NOT LIKE THIS BUT I WISH U ALL u haters hell thou!
freeborn is warning u fools to stop reading his comments ooooo did i pay u fools to read my comments huh? I AM NOT HERE FOR Una useless PRAISEs,AWARDs OR LIKES IF U CALL FREEBORN JOBLESS FOR COMMENTING ON LINDAS BLOg THEN WHAT WILL U CALL DANJUMA,THIEFNUBU OR DANGOTE HUH?if am jobless with all i have then what are these men huh? These are the kind of men you will compare me with because what i have and the one my people kept for me here and abroads can feed una 25 generation FREEBORN IS ONLY HERE TO COMPLETE MY MISSION so poor hungry fools here go to hell AND IMPREGNAT LUCIFER.
NO ONE DARES AND GO FREE OO!
#sad indeed
Thank God
Thank God!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
ThankGod
Thank God for her life
*********************Many things dey apun to corps members dix year ooo********oginizi*******God I. Tnk u oooo
Post a Comment