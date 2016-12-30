LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Photo: 21 year old Cameroonian who stabbed his boss to death in Lagos arraigned in court

The police in Lagos state yesterday arraigned 21-year-old Cameroonian, Ledjou Kouemou, before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing his boss and bride-to-be, Dayo Adeleke, to death at her residence in Parkview estate, Lagos on December 20th.

Ledjou was arraigned on a one count charge of murder. The prosecuting counsel, Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused stabbed the deceased because she refused his request for a salary increase.


He said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which attracts death sentence.

The Chief Magistrate, Oluyemisi Adelaja, ordered that he be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till February 24.
