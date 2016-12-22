Phlex : "Physical" (Produced by Krizbeatz)

“Physical” can be described as a bad boy lover’s anthem. Produced by “Krizbeatz the drummer boy”, the production/instrumental is superb, groovy and creates a solid foundation for a wonderful song.
Physical provides different sounds from R&B to Caribbean sound with grimy sound fusion. Krizbeatz’s synergy of the drums, snares and baselines on this song is evident and gives you that bouncy feel all through the song.
Phlex delivers brilliantly on the instrumentals...
the video for this song is already at the final production stage and due for release very soon.
Listen up and enjoy.
11 comments:
Nice..
Okies....
Nice..
Seen
...merited happiness
Nice
Issokay seen! Linda take note!
Seen
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ok
Good work , the song is really nice .well done 👊🏼
I hope this song get AirPlay , this sound really nice and beautiful beat . May God bless the work putting together to come up with this Phlex
