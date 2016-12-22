LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Phlex : "Physical" (Produced by Krizbeatz)

After taking it to the street, with his last single “Roger”, featuring Reminisce and Yung6ix; Phlex of ElPhlex continues his solo journey with his new love anthem, “Physical”. 

“Physical” can be described as a bad boy lover’s anthem. Produced by “Krizbeatz the drummer boy”, the production/instrumental is superb, groovy and creates a solid foundation for a wonderful song. 

 
Physical provides different sounds from R&B to Caribbean sound with grimy sound fusion. Krizbeatz’s synergy of the drums, snares and baselines on this song is evident and gives you that bouncy feel all through the song.
Phlex delivers brilliantly on the instrumentals...

the video for this song is already at the final production stage and due for release very soon.
Listen up and enjoy.





Posted by at 12/22/2016 03:20:00 pm

11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Nice..

22 December 2016 at 15:30
Uju Phil said...

Okies....

22 December 2016 at 15:32
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

22 December 2016 at 15:37
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 15:45
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

22 December 2016 at 15:54
Juliet Iwuno said...

Issokay seen! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 16:06
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

22 December 2016 at 17:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:14
christie benjamin said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 20:43
Anonymous said...

Good work , the song is really nice .well done 👊🏼

22 December 2016 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

I hope this song get AirPlay , this sound really nice and beautiful beat . May God bless the work putting together to come up with this Phlex

22 December 2016 at 21:32

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts