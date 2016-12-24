LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Pharrell Williams and his very pregnant wife step out in LA (photo)

Pharrell Williams was spotted stepping out with his very pregnant wife Helen in LA. The couple is expecting their second child soon. They already have a son named Rocket Man Williams, who is 7 years old.
22 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Good one, xo

24 December 2016 at 11:58
Odibe Blessing said...

Beautiful

24 December 2016 at 12:04
dj banti said...

Fine girl

24 December 2016 at 12:05
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 12:06
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 12:09
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Ok Linda

.Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 12:11
Ultimate babe said...

He looks great for a man in his 40s.

24 December 2016 at 12:17
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice

24 December 2016 at 12:30
adanma adanma said...

24 December 2016 at 12:31
Vivian Reginalds said...

nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:38
obiora said...

Good for them!

24 December 2016 at 12:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 13:24
Housed-On-Water said...

24 December 2016 at 13:42
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
wooow.... dats his wife....tot his big sis

24 December 2016 at 14:15
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Rocket man? What sort of name is that for christ sake.... Very nonsense something shah no doubt...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

24 December 2016 at 14:15
Anonymous said...

24 December 2016 at 14:39
Chizzy Liz said...

********************nwa agadi weldone oooo

24 December 2016 at 14:45
Anonymous said...

there would be a free one at hell. I hope you wouldnt mind attending that.

24 December 2016 at 15:25
Anonymous said...

24 December 2016 at 16:39
soul child said...

Rocket man??? I think these celebrities are in competition to see who can give the weirdest name to their kids. They are just guinea pigs 😯

24 December 2016 at 18:03
Oghenetega said...

Weirdos

24 December 2016 at 19:30
Iphie Abraham said...

Seen









lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:45

