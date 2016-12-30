Pepsi turns Boxing Day White Party 2016 all the way up!

Positioned up high at the Mega Plaza Rooftop, this year’s event lit up the whole environ. The atmosphere was a mixture of alluring Cabanas, pulsating music and Top Notch DJ’s as exclusive guests turned out great in their white outfits.
The white cabanas and tables were full and bubbly as guests partied to great music from DJ Neo, DJ Cuppy, DJ Tunez and of course DJ Xclusive, who thrilled the audience to the best of mixes ranging from House Music, Afro Pop to Naija monster hits back to back.
The highlight of the night was the magnificent display of fireworks which became a form of attraction.
Pictures below :-
1 comment:
Lovely
Post a Comment